IDF bolsters troops on West Bank amid growing tensions

The IDF said on Tuesday that it would be bolstering its troops on the West Bank in the wake of the murder of Esther Horgan, an Israeli woman that was found dead on Sunday outside the settlement of Tal Menashe, in what is believed to be a terrorist attack.
She was brought to rest on Tuesday and a manhunt was underway to find her assailants.
The IDF said in a statement that after reviewing the situation on the ground, additional troops will be deployed to the area in order to offer more protection to settlements and ensure safety on major roads in the West Bank.
The IDF said it was also suspending home leaves for some of its forces as of Tuesday and until Friday when the decision will be revisited.
In addition to Horgan's murder, a teenage far-right activist was killed in a car crash as he and several others fled police after hurling rocks at Palestinian vehicles on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Following the fatal crash in which 17-year-old Ahuvya Sandak was killed, protests broke out in several locations in the West Bank where settlers hurled stones at security forces.
Palestinian vehicles were also vandalized near the city of Hebron and in the northern part of the West Bank causing injury in at least one incident.
Settlers also protested outside the Israel Police headquarters in Jerusalem. The demonstrators then attempted to block roads in the capital and attacked cars identified as belonging to Arab drivers. Dozens were detained.
Later that same evening, a 17-year-old Palestinian opened fire at police troops positioned at one of the entrances to the Temple Mount. He was shot and killed. A preliminary investigation showed he had entered Israel illegally. An Arab citizen of Israel was arrested and his car was seized in connection to the attack.
In an earlier incident last Saturday, a Palestinian man hurled a firebomb at an IDF soldier from the Golani Brigade. The soldier, who was not injured, failed to respond to the attack and the Palestinian was later apprehended.
The soldier was suspended from his unit for what the military considered an inadequate response to an immediate threat.