Sirens blare as Hezbollah fires rockets deep into northern Israel

Rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel on Friday afternoon as Hezbollah launched a rocket barrage toward the western Galilee.

Warnings were issued across a wide stretch of the coast and inland communities, from the Nahariya area south toward Acre and the northern Haifa Bay suburbs.

3 View gallery ( Illustration: Cumta )

3 View gallery Hezbollah rocket intercepted over northern Israel ( Photo: from social media )

One rocket was intercepted by air defenses, while others landed in open areas, the military said. The Magen David Adom rescue service said there were no reports of physical injuries. A home in a kibbutz in the Mateh Asher Regional Council was damaged.

The attack came days after Israel said it killed Ahmed Ali Balout , commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, in an airstrike Wednesday in Beirut’s Dahieh district . The IDF said Balout had directed attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon and helped rebuild the Radwan Force’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan, aimed at infiltrating northern Israeli border communities.

Israel said the Beirut strike killed Balout, his deputy and several Hezbollah operatives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Radwan force under Balout was responsible for firing at Israeli communities and harming IDF soldiers, adding that “no terrorist has immunity.”

The assassination of Hezbollah Radwan Force Commander Ahmed Ali Balout ( Video: IDF )

The IDF had warned earlier Friday that it was preparing for possible Hezbollah rocket fire at northern Israel following the Beirut strike. At the time, the military said there were no changes to Home Front Command guidelines but urged the public to remain vigilant and follow instructions.

On Thursday, security officials ordered the cancellation of major gatherings across northern Israel. Shortly afterward, police began clearing worshippers who had arrived at the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron for the Lag B’Omer pilgrimage .

Since the ceasefire was announced last month alongside the end of hostilities between the United States and Iran, the truce has entered what Netanyahu described as a state of “disintegration.” The IDF has also stepped up strikes in Lebanon, including Balout’s assassination in the Hezbollah stronghold after weeks in which the military had avoided striking there.

3 View gallery Israeli strike on Toura, southern lebanon

Hezbollah has focused much of its fire on communities close to the border and has repeatedly attacked IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon. Earlier Friday, three soldiers were wounded by explosive-laden Hezbollah drones. One drone exploded inside Israel near Rosh Hanikra, seriously wounding one soldier and moderately wounding another. In a separate incident, a drone exploded near Israeli forces inside Lebanon, moderately wounding a third soldier.

Meanwhile, a Hezbollah drone launched during the war was found Friday morning on the roof of a high school in Nahariya, prompting police sappers to evacuate the building and neutralize the aircraft. No injuries or damage were reported.

The school said the drone was discovered by chance around 10:40 a.m. during maintenance work, not during a roof inspection, as required by procedures. Authorities are checking whether it had been there for an extended period, including while classes were in session.

Hezbollah drone found on the roof of a high school in Nahariya

Because it was Friday, no classes were taking place when the drone was found.

Police urged the public to follow instructions and report any suspicious objects or unusual incidents.

Before the ceasefire, Hezbollah had sought to fire large rocket barrages every few days, using small cells that launched and fled. The Israeli Air Force repeatedly struck launchers and operatives to disrupt planned attacks and limit the scale of fire.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s MTV reported that President Joseph Aoun is working to stabilize the ceasefire ahead of renewed Israel-Lebanon talks in the United States next week.