Six hostages to be freed this week, some families' concern grows over loved ones' fate

PM's coordinator informs families of Hamas reports about fatalities among the hostages; 'its Hamas,' says a brother of a captive, 'it does not end until it does'; three hostages to come home Thrusday, three more on Saturday 

Sharon Kidon, Itamar Eichner|
Six Israeli hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released this week. Three on Thursday including Arbel Yehoud, whose release was delayed by Hamas, Agam Berger and a living male hostage. Three more, living men, are to be freed on Saturday, before implementation of the cease-fire deal is back on track with three hostages freed each week.
Hamas is supposed to deliver the names of the hostages 24 hours before their release so on Wednesday, the terror group is to confirm the release of Yehoud, Berger and probably American-Israeli Keith Siegal, whose wife Aviva was freed from captivity in the 2023 exchange. And on Friday, Hamas will provide the names of the three men to be freed on the following day.
Keith Siegel, Agam Berger, Arbel Yehoud Keith Siegel, Agam Berger, Arbel Yehoud
Keith Siegel, Agam Berger, Arbel Yehoud
After Hamas finally transferred the details regarding the condition of the remaining hostages that are to be included in the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal, the families of some of the captives were informed by the government's point man on hostages and missing Israelis, Gal Hirsch, that the chance of their loved ones' being alive are small.
הצהרה של משפחות חטופים מחוץ לשער בגין בקריההצהרה של משפחות חטופים מחוץ לשער בגין בקריה
Dani Elgarat during a protest demanding a deal for the release of hostages
(Photo: Yuval Chen)
"But Hamas has not provided concrete evidence that my brother is no longer alive," said Dani Elgarat whose brother Itzik was abducted during the Oct. 7 massacre. He said the information that was received does increase the family's concerns, "but it is not over until it is," he said.
Dani said other hostages who had been freed, had seen his brother alive in the Hamas tunnels and at the time, he was fine. "We had a sign of life," he said. "I think he could have been returned alive last May."
Israeli hostages delivered to the Red Cross in Gaza during their release from Hamas captivity
(IDF)
Yizhar Lifshitz said the family also received a call from Hirsch. "There was no exact information, he said. "We did not receive word that my father is in any particular place or being held by any particular person. This we do not have."
