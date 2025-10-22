Report: Houthi defense minister wounded in Israeli strike is near death

, killing the group’s prime minister and several ministers, the Yemeni news site Defense Line, which opposes the Iran-backed rebel group, reported overnight Tuesday that the condition of the Houthi defense minister, Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi, is rapidly deteriorating. According to the report, al-Atifi has been hospitalized since August 28, the day of the strike.

Sources told the outlet that al-Atifi was wounded in a separate attack targeting a Houthi command post near the building where the group’s government had convened. Security sources said that since the series of strikes, there has been no communication or movement from al-Atifi. He was also absent Monday from the funeral of the

The report added that the Houthi interior minister, Abdul Karim Amiruddin Husayn al-Houthi, is injured as well and, according to reports, has not appeared in public for several months.

As before the announcement of their chief of staff’s killing, the Houthis have continued in recent weeks to publish statements purportedly issued by the defense minister — including, most recently, a message of condolence following al-Ghamari’s death.

