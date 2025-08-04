Bereaved families to hold national October 7 memorial for second year in a row

The Kumu movement announced Monday it will once again organize a national memorial ceremony for the October 7 massacre and the Swords of Iron war that followed.
The event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, marking two years since the Hamas massacre and the start of the war, which is still ongoing. The ceremony’s location and participants will be announced at a later date.
“In the face of efforts to blur, forget, or minimize the scale of the disaster—and by those who refer to October 7 as a ‘miracle’—we are once again stepping forward to present the truth as it is,” the movement said in a statement. “We will give voice to the families, remember the victims, and offer hope.”
Organizers stressed that the ceremony is for the people: “For those whose lives were cut short on that horrific Saturday and in the war that followed. For those who lost loved ones. For those who fought and continue to fight. For those left scarred, physically and mentally. For those who were kidnapped and are still being held in tunnels, starving, tortured, and in captivity.”
Last year’s memorial ceremony, also led by Kumu, was described by organizers as a unifying national event that “represented all parts of Israeli society” and moved an entire nation. They emphasized the global impact of the broadcast, which reached dozens of countries and served as a significant public diplomacy moment.
This year’s ceremony, they pledged, will once again “express the full truth—pain, abandonment, and destruction—alongside heroism and mutual responsibility. A ceremony that offers people hope: that despite everything, it is possible to rise, take responsibility, repair, and build a better future.”
One of the main organizers, Yonatan Shamriz—whose brother Alon was abducted to Gaza and mistakenly shot by the IDF along with Yotam Haim and Samar Talalka—is also a founding member of Kumu.
“This year too, we are producing the national ceremony of the October 7 families,” said Shamriz. “A ceremony that will present the truth and the full picture, giving voice and representation to the entire Israeli public.”
Reflecting on the year since the first ceremony, Shamriz added: “A year has passed, and no state commission of inquiry has been formed. The hostages are still rotting in Hamas tunnels in Gaza. Thousands of Israelis remain refugees in their own country. Against efforts to distort, minimize, or rewrite the magnitude of the horror of that cursed day—against attempts to change the narrative—we stand firm to defend our memory, to remind the public of the truth, and to give hope that we can rise, rebuild, and begin anew.”
Kumu has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance the production of this year’s memorial event.