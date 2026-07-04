Freed hostage Alon Ohel marks America 250 with piano performance on USS Nimitz | Watch

The two performed Ondrasik’s hit song “Superman” in front of senior U.S. government and military officials, including the commander of the Navy, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and other guests.

The two performed Ondrasik’s hit song “Superman” in front of senior U.S. government and military officials, including the commander of the Navy, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and other guests.

The two performed Ondrasik’s hit song “Superman” in front of senior U.S. government and military officials, including the commander of the Navy, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and other guests.

Ondrasik, a longtime supporter of Israel, had invited Ohel to join him for the performance. He recently rerecorded “Superman” in honor of Ohel and the hostages.

Ondrasik, a longtime supporter of Israel, had invited Ohel to join him for the performance. He recently rerecorded “Superman” in honor of Ohel and the hostages.

Ondrasik, a longtime supporter of Israel, had invited Ohel to join him for the performance. He recently rerecorded “Superman” in honor of Ohel and the hostages.