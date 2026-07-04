Freed hostage Alon Ohel marks America 250 with piano performance on USS Nimitz | Watch

Freed hostage Alon Ohel performed aboard the USS Nimitz as part of events marking America’s 250th Independence Day, playing piano alongside American musician John Ondrasik, best known by his stage name Five for Fighting.
The two performed Ondrasik’s hit song “Superman” in front of senior U.S. government and military officials, including the commander of the Navy, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and other guests.
Ondrasik, a longtime supporter of Israel, had invited Ohel to join him for the performance. He recently rerecorded “Superman” in honor of Ohel and the hostages.
Ohel’s arrival in the United States, however, was briefly delayed. When he landed in New York, he was held for about an hour at the entrance to the country after government systems still listed him as a hostage in Gaza. After the issue was clarified and the Israeli Consulate in New York intervened, the matter was resolved and he was allowed to enter the United States.
Hours later, Ohel appeared on the aircraft carrier, seated at the piano beside Ondrasik for the symbolic performance.
The appearance linked Ohel’s personal story of captivity and survival with one of the major events marking America’s 250th anniversary, and placed him before senior U.S. officials and military leaders at a ceremony dedicated to the country’s independence.