Lebanon's president refuses to speak with Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump has already announced a “historic” call between the leaders of Israel and Lebanon “for the first time in 34 years,” but according to reports in Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun rejected a U.S. request to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The call was reportedly meant to take place two days after the landmark meeting in Washington between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, and as Hezbollah continues its attacks on northern Israel.
Lebanese outlets LBCI and MTV reported that Aoun spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and informed him he would not speak with Netanyahu. According to a Qatari report, Rubio had intended to persuade Aoun shortly beforehand to join a call with Netanyahu, but Aoun refused. Reuters quoted Lebanese sources as saying no call between Aoun and Netanyahu is planned in the near future. Two Lebanese sources added that Lebanon’s embassy in Washington informed the Trump administration that Aoun would not speak with Netanyahu.
An official statement from the Lebanese presidency made no mention of Netanyahu or any potential call. It said that “President Aoun received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and thanked him for Washington’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and for its support at all levels. Rubio, for his part, confirmed his ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire as a step toward establishing peace, security and stability in Lebanon, and expressed his support and appreciation for President Aoun’s positions.”
The United States, however, appears not to have given up. Sources told the Saudi channel Asharq that Rubio informed Aoun that Trump would contact him at a later time. It is possible that, in that call, the U.S. president will again try to pressure Aoun to speak with Netanyahu.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote Thursday morning: “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!"
Minister Gila Gamliel revealed that Netanyahu and Aoun were expected to speak directly, but during a cabinet meeting the prime minister did not update ministers about the planned call — which, at least for now, has not materialized. Ministers were told that the Americans are trying to bring the sides closer together. No decision has been made regarding a ceasefire.