Progressive U.S. congressman says Abraham Accords 'isolate' Palestinians

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman withdrew his support for a bill that would help to expand the Abraham Accords, claiming that the agreement "isolates" Palestinians.

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman withdrew his support for a bill that would help to expand the Abraham Accords, claiming that the agreement "isolates" Palestinians.

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman withdrew his support for a bill that would help to expand the Abraham Accords, claiming that the agreement "isolates" Palestinians.

The Democrat, a member of the progressive Squad — a collection of lawmakers of color on Capitol Hill — announced in a letter to constituents of his intention to not back the bill.

The Democrat, a member of the progressive Squad — a collection of lawmakers of color on Capitol Hill — announced in a letter to constituents of his intention to not back the bill.

The Democrat, a member of the progressive Squad — a collection of lawmakers of color on Capitol Hill — announced in a letter to constituents of his intention to not back the bill.

He has been less critical of Israeli policies than other Squad members such as Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American Democrat from Michigan who

He has been less critical of Israeli policies than other Squad members such as Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American Democrat from Michigan who