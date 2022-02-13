Arab MKs clash with right-wing activists in Sheikh Jarrah

Members of Knesset of the predominately Arab Joint List clashed with right-wing activists in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Sunday as tensions continued to run high in the flashpoint of Jewish-Arab violence.
Flanked by heavy police security, MKs Ahmad Tibi, Ofer Cassif and Osama Saadi to the area to pay a visit to a Palestinian family that is expected to be evicted from their home next month, after a right-wing group claimed ownership of the property.
The clashes persisted even after the legislators entered the home and stones were thrown at the property. In response, the occupants of the house fired fireworks toward Jewish demonstrators outside. Police forces threw stun grenades into the family home.
According to MK Saadi, MK Tibi suffered a leg injury in the quarrel.
Tensions lit up after far-right legislator MK Itamar Ben Gvir said he will open an office in the contentious East Jerusalem neighborhood following a firebomb attack on a settler's home over the weekend.
Ben Gvir said he intends to remain in the makeshift office until the Jewish family whose house was set on fire is given around-the-clock security.
The firebrand politician was holding negotiations with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office to leave the neighborhood under the mediation of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.
Police forces have been working since the morning hours with partial success to separate the factions and entry to the neighborhood with vehicles has been banned except for residents.
Several rhubarbs erupted at the scene with opposing factions throwing chairs and spraying pepper spray at one another. Eight people were arrested.
Israel Police said that "bad actors have been spreading misinformation and disinformation about various events in the area over social networks, along with violent and inflammatory online discourse and improper attempts to ignite the area."
Hamas Spokesman for Jerusalem Muhammad Hamada, who is based in the Gaza Strip, warned, "the settlers' attacks on Sheikh Jarrah, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, are a game of fire that could ignite all of Palestine."
"The ramification of such attacks are explosive and could backfire," he said as he called on Palestinians in Jerusalem and on the West Bank to "mobilize for the residents of Sheikh Jarrah."