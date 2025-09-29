At White House with Trump, Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar over Doha strike

Twenty days after the failed assassination attempt of senior Hamas officials in Doha , the prime minister apologized to the Qataris. During his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump , and with Trump’s mediation, Netanyahu apologized in a phone call from the White House to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani.

Netanyahu’s apology, made at Trump’s request, was for violating Qatar’s sovereignty. It followed an earlier U.S. statement that Israel had committed not to carry out further operations in Qatar. A Qatari delegation is in Washington after earlier talks at the White House and is expected to coordinate the hostage deal.

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa, Ludovic MARIN / AFP, Oliver CONTRERAS )

Doha has not issued any official statements, though Qatar is demanding, among other things, that Israel pay compensation to the family of a Qatari security officer killed in the strike.

On Sept. 9, the IDF carried out an airstrike in Doha, Qatar’s capital, targeting senior Hamas officials. The army and the Shin Bet security service later announced in a joint statement that the air force had “struck the top leadership of the terrorist organization.” Qatar harshly condemned the strike, calling it “a cowardly act and a blatant violation of international law.”

The operation was code-named “Summit of Fire.” The army and Shin Bet stressed that the Hamas leaders targeted had directed the group’s operations for years and were directly responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre and for leading the war against Israel. Hamas denied that the strike succeeded, saying its leadership survived and claiming the attack showed Israel’s intent to block any chance of a deal. Later that month, several senior Hamas officials who survived the strike gave media interviews.