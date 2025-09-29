White House ahead of Trump-Netanyahu summit: 'very close' to ceasefire deal on Gaza

Israel and Hamas are “very close” to reaching agreement on a framework deal to end the war in Gaza , White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

Speaking on Fox News’ Fox and Friends, Leavitt said President Donald Trump would discuss a 21-point peace plan with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day at the White House. She added that Trump also planned to speak with Qatari leaders, who have acted as intermediaries with Hamas.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

“To reach a reasonable deal for both sides, both sides have to give up a little bit and might leave the table a little bit unhappy, but that is ultimately how we are going to end this conflict,” Leavitt said.

The comments came just hours before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Netanyahu in Washington. White House officials said envoy Steve Witkoff had circulated the detailed 21-point plan and that Trump expected both sides to agree.

A Hamas source told Ynet that the group sees “a great deal of ambiguity” in the proposal, particularly over the “gradual withdrawal” of Israeli forces from Gaza. The source said Hamas cannot place its trust in the plan until it is clear how and at what pace the withdrawal would occur. Still, he said, “Once that is clear, they are ready — in exchange for a ceasefire and a withdrawal — to give up governing, lay down their weapons, end all attacks and even allow the organization’s leaders to leave Gaza.”

The source added that Hamas does not view the initiative as fully reliable and is demanding clarifications on the length of the withdrawal, which could stretch for a decade, and on conditions under which Israel could return forces if threats arise. “Even a gradual withdrawal over time is possible from their perspective,” he said, “but only as long as the ceasefire is maintained.”

Another Hamas official voiced reservations about the disarmament clause, calling it draconian and arguing it would leave Palestinians defenseless while allowing Israel “to continue eliminating Hamas leaders.” He said the clause could face strong opposition in Gaza and become a major sticking point.

Hamas officials also said they would not oppose staying out of a new government formed after the war, but insisted the technocrats running Gaza must be acceptable to Hamas leadership. “If the list is composed solely by the Palestinian Authority and its people, the leadership will not accept it,” one source said.

1 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun, Joshua Sukoff/shutterstock )

The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have proposed amendments to Trump’s plan . They include a phased Israeli withdrawal, deployment of international forces along Gaza’s borders, and a Palestinian technocratic administration with a role for the Palestinian Authority, instead of direct international management.

According to the report, the amendments would require Hamas to lay down its weapons but not dismantle all its military capabilities. An international council would oversee the process while Palestinians retained administrative control. Trump also reportedly promised Arab leaders there would be no annexation in the West Bank or Gaza.

Trump expressed optimism Sunday about the chances of his initiative succeeding, saying he expects Netanyahu to approve it in their meeting. Netanyahu, however, did not commit, and associates said he is signaling concern over problematic clauses from his perspective.