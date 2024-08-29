Farhan Alkadi was with Aryeh Zalmanovich in Hamas captivity, family confirms

The family of Aryeh Zalmanovich, who was abducted to Gaza on October 7 and later killed in captivity, confirmed on Thursday that he was held alongside Farhan Alkadi , who was rescued from Hamas tunnels on Tuesday .

Zalmanovich, 86, was a founding member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. The oldest hostage held by Hamas, he was a father of two and grandfather of five.

1 View gallery Aryeh Zalmanovich and Farhan Alkadi ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

His son Boaz Zalmanovich shared that he had spoken with Alkadi, who described how he had grown close to Aryeh and cared for him during their time in captivity. "We are eager to hear more from Farhan about my father, but our primary concern is that others might bring us news that our loved ones didn’t survive. We don’t want that. We want the hostages brought home alive. That’s what matters to us," Boaz said, adding that they would speak with Alkadi once he has recovered and reunited with his family.

Alkadi recounted his experience, initially taken to an apartment where he witnessed one of his fellow captives dying as Hamas terrorists filmed the scene. "Right after, they filmed me as well, and I saw how he was killed. During that time, they operated on me to remove a bullet from my leg, with almost no anesthesia—it was excruciating. After about two months, they moved me to a tunnel, where I was kept alone, surrounded by guards, unable to tell day from night," Alkadi recalled. Hamas released a video on November 17 last year, documenting Zalmanovich’s final moments, consistent with Alkadi’s account.

Earlier this month, Zalmanovich's family received footage of his abduction, showing him injured and being transported on a motorcycle. "The video surfaced late on Palestinian social media," Boaz said. "It was a trigger, taking us back. He was helpless, taken away amid that crowd."

He described the footage, which shows Zalmanovich barefoot on a motorcycle between two Hamas terrorists in an urban area, with head injuries. "We know he was struck with a stick when they pulled him from the shelter," Boaz added.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi meeting with Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen and the Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Capt. A. moments after his rescue ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Regarding the decision to release the video, Boaz said, "Though it’s less graphic than others we’ve seen, we have no choice. We need to remind ourselves and the Israeli government that there are still hostages in Hamas' hands—they need to be brought home."

Kibbutz Nir Oz released a statement acknowledging the recent video and Alkadi's testimony, which described Zalmanovich’s death after being denied the medical care he needed. "This testimony fills in the painful picture of the hellish moments he endured from his abduction to his tragic end. It’s a firsthand account of the horrors faced by those still held in Gaza. We again urge all involved, especially the Israeli government and its leaders—every additional moment in captivity is a grave danger to the hostages. There’s no time for hesitation or delays. Everyone must come home now, before it’s too late. Every moment counts, and any delay could cost more lives."