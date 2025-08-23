Gantz urges Netanyahu, opposition chiefs to join six-month unity government focused on hostages, draft bill

Former defense minister and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz on Saturday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beiteinu chair Avigdor Liberman to form a short-term unity government dedicated to securing the release of hostages held in Gaza and passing a military draft law.

Speaking at a press conference, Gantz proposed what he called a “redemption-of-hostages and support-for-service government,” to last six months before new elections in spring 2026. “Every hostage at risk of death could be our own son,” Gantz said.

3 View gallery Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

“I served in the army so we would not see images like those of Evyatar David , or of my mother in the Holocaust. People ask why I once entered Netanyahu’s government and saved him. You know the truth — it was not for him, it was because of the dire circumstances that demanded a difficult political choice. If your child were in captivity, would you still ask the same question?”

Gantz insisted there is now a chance to advance a deal to return all the hostages. “I say this with knowledge,” he stressed. “They will say I am trying to save Netanyahu. Not true — I am trying to save the hostages. I will not allow Israel to lose. I stand here for those without a voice. This government is bad and must go, and Netanyahu must go in elections. Against blackmail, I propose a responsible alternative. Adopt it.”

Turning to his opposition colleagues, Gantz said: “I am sure you want what is best for the country. Let us offer to join. If Netanyahu refuses, at least we will know we did everything. I am ready to sacrifice myself — but I cannot do it alone. My proposal is national, responsible, and requires putting disagreements aside. For that, everyone must join.”

3 View gallery Yair Golan, Yair Lapid, Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Asked by Ynet whether he would join Netanyahu’s government alone, Gantz replied no. With just eight seats, he said, his party was not enough to make a difference, so he was calling on the rest of the opposition — excluding Yair Golan, whom he did not mention — to enter together. He clarified he had not discussed his proposal with anyone in Netanyahu’s office, but intended to reach out to Lapid, Liberman and others after his press conference.

Despite polls showing his party losing ground, Gantz said he would not step aside. “I intend to continue,” he said. “I will grow in mandates and in strength.”

Gantz falls below electoral threshold

Gantz dropped below the four-seat electoral threshold in polls this week, with his allies saying his proposal for a six-month unity government was meant to advance hostage negotiations and the draft law “without constant threats over Netanyahu’s head that could bring down his government.”

Throughout the week, reports circulated that Gantz was weighing entry into the government. Those were reinforced by a post on his party’s X account, which notably did not dismiss the option outright.

3 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

Lapid also raised his own proposal to Netanyahu this week, offering a safety net if far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir quit the coalition over a hostage release deal. “I can provide 24 votes for any hostage agreement,” Lapid said. “He doesn’t need to give me anything in return — just bring them home.”

Although elections are not expected soon, opposition parties have grown increasingly concerned about Gantz’s collapse in the polls. Despite his party hovering around the electoral threshold, they fear he will insist on running, risking wasted votes for the center-left bloc. In private talks, some opposition leaders said that if his numbers don’t improve closer to election day, Gantz should bow out.

Their concern stems from a repeat of 2022, when Labor and Meretz failed to unite, leading to Meretz falling short of the threshold and weakening the bloc. The National Unity alliance fractured during the war, and its polling numbers plummeted. Gideon Sa'ar and Ze'ev Elkin were the first to leave, joining Netanyahu’s government under their National Right faction, which this month formally merged into Likud. Later, Gadi Eisenkot, Matan Kahana and Orit Farkash-Hacohen also departed.