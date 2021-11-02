Bennett uses climate summit to talk Iran and COVID with world leaders

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett joined world leaders in a reception at the COP26 summit in Glasgow late on Monday. It was an opportunity to exchange views on the climate crisis, but also on the coronavirus pandemic and more importantly regional threats .

Bennett told the leaders about Israel's success in ending the fourth COVID wave in the country after a rapid rollout of the vaccine booster campaign.

British Crown Prince Charles and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the COP26 reception on Monday

The prime minister also apparently discussed the Iranian nuclear threat with his counterparts, telling them that Tehran was making headways in uranium enrichment and is more advanced in its efforts than ever before. Bennett said an international intervention to slow Iran's progression was needed.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, however, was not raised in those discussions.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Bennett attended a reception hosted by British Crown Prince Charles. "The prime minister met with a number of world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and Prince Charles as well as other leaders."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, U.S. President Joe Biden and British PM Boris Johnson at the COP26 summit reception on Monday

A source in the prime minister's entourage said Bennett, Biden and Johnson spoke about possible practical solutions to fight global warning. "The three leaders also discussed the political situation in Israel and the challenges of governing with a fragile coalitions.

Johnson and Bennett also talked about the embarrassing incident that prevented Energy Minister Karin Elharar, who is confined to a wheelchair, from clearing security and participating in the conference.

"Minister Elharar will attend the meeting of the prime minister with his British counterpart on Tuesday at the site of the summit," the source said.

In his conversation with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, Bennett spoke about how best to enlist the world's youth to join the fight against climate change.

He talked at length with Merkel, with whom he had also held two brief meetings on the sidelines of the summit, and following her recent visit to Israel, last month.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the COP26 summit on Monday

An official said that Israel is now received better in the world. "There was an excellent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and good meetings with the leaders of Australia, Italy and Honduras. In between the prime minister met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before their official meetings on Tuesday," he said.

The official said that Bennett wanted to promote the message that Israel will become an innovation hub for solutions to the climate crisis and added that every leader who spoke with Bennett "enquired about his new government and quickly diverted the conversation to the coronavirus pandemic and the administration of a booster shot."

On the sidelines of the summit Bennett also met other world leaders, some in meetings that were scheduled in advance and some that were spontaneous. On Tuesday he is set to hold official talks with Johnson and Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

"This is the first time that Israel comes with a substantial and far-reaching agenda to a climate conference as it falls in line with others, committing to net zero emissions," the official said.

"This indicates to the world that Israel, which is among its most advanced nations, takes climate change seriously. The prime minister himself said that global warming was a scientific fact and not a matter of left or right-wing politics.

"Bennett told the conference that Israel, as a small country with little impact on the world's climate, can be a game changer as an innovator after already being a major player in water technologies," he said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and French President Emmanuel Macron meet on the sidelines of the Glasgow summit on Monday

In his earlier meeting with Macron, Bennett and his counterpart agreed that the alleged misuse of the controversial spyware Pegasus, sold by the Israeli NSO and reportedly used by Moroccan Intelligence to monitor Macron's phone, would be handled "discreetly" and professionally , by the two nations, the official said.

They also agreed to "strengthen bi-lateral cooperation as they look ahead," a statement released following the meeting read.

Israel and France attempted to solve the crisis caused by the NSO technology after France demanded clarifications from Jerusalem about the alleged use of Pegasus to spy on the president and other French officials.

Sources said Israel provided France with the requested clarifications.

