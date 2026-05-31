The IDF operation and Beaufort clashes that sparked Hezbollah's expanded rocket fire

After weeks of relative stagnation, the IDF over the past week launched an operation it has been planning for about a year, including crossing the Litani River and taking control of the area north of it. At the start of the current campaign, when the 98th Division joined the fighting, military officials concluded there was an opportunity to carry out such an operation. However, conditions at the time were not suitable for crossing the Litani, and the forces withdrew. The effort is now being led by the 36th Division.

The operation is what prompted Hezbollah to expand its rocket fire . Over the past month, the 36th Division has been creating the conditions for the maneuver: first, opening routes that would enable forces to cross the Litani, and second, clearing the area around the river itself.

3 View gallery IDF in South Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

After the division completed the capture of A-Taybeh, a village near the Galilee Panhandle border, and destroyed infrastructure in Qantara, north of Metula, forces moved forward with the operation.

"We captured this area and found extensive enemy infrastructure there, and there were also clashes," an Israeli military official said. "After we captured and cleared the area, we established crossings over the Litani through a very significant engineering effort."

In practice, the move marks a significant expansion of Israeli military operations in Lebanon into an area considered a key Hezbollah stronghold. The area is regarded as commanding terrain, from which indirect-fire threats can be monitored, targeted and pushed farther away.

The area stretching from north of the Litani River to the city of Sidon falls under a Hezbollah unit known as Badr. Hezbollah divided the territory into a "security zone" and a "maintenance zone," according to the Israeli military. The area contains extensive infrastructure belonging to the unit.

3 View gallery Smoke near Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon ( Photo: REUTERS/Stringer )

3 View gallery ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

"It can be assumed that this infrastructure exists both above and below ground," military officials said, adding that operational plans for the maneuver had been prepared years ago. "There are opportunities here. Once this area is captured, it opens up additional options for us to continue pressuring Hezbollah. It will put us in a stronger position for negotiations. With each passing day, the organization grows weaker."

The expansion of operations in Lebanon comes amid an understanding in Israel that the United States could push for a halt to the fighting at any moment. According to reports, a draft proposal under discussion between Iran and the United States includes a complete end to the war in Lebanon. Israeli officials are familiar with the draft and are intensifying military activity.

Fire toward northern Israel — and a message from Lebanon

As Hezbollah extended the range of its attacks to Safed, Nahariya and Karmiel, Lebanese media reported clashes on the ground. After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River, a senior Lebanese military source told Turkey's Anadolu Agency on Sunday that "Israeli forces have also reached the villages of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Shaqif Arnoun" in the Beaufort area.

Footage of the impacts on Nahariya's beachfront

Sources told Al-Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated network, that clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters were continuing in those communities near the Crusader-era Beaufort Castle. According to the report, the Israeli military has carried out dozens of airstrikes and concentrated artillery fire in the area since Friday.

The increase in rocket fire toward Israel, including at longer ranges, came a day after Netanyahu's announcement . Speaking Friday at the northern border, he said: "Our forces crossed the Litani. They have moved onto commanding terrain. We are operating in Beirut, in the Bekaa Valley and across the entire front, striking Hezbollah hard."

Despite Netanyahu's remarks, Israel has generally avoided strikes in Beirut. The military carried out attacks there over the past week after roughly three weeks without targeting the Lebanese capital. Before that, Beirut had not been struck for about a month. In both cases, the targets were limited and did not include Hezbollah infrastructure.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said during the same visit: "Hezbollah is weakened and taking heavy blows in every confrontation with our forces south and north of the Litani. We pray for the safety of our brave soldiers and look forward to further achievements."

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressed the fighting Sunday, saying: "We are facing a dangerous and unprecedented Israeli escalation. Israel is not only attacking specific areas but is also implementing a policy of widespread destruction and mass displacement."

Referring to the fighting in the Beaufort area, he said Israel was "attacking archaeological sites, some of them internationally recognized, while violating Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Lebanon will spare no effort in seeking a ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction."