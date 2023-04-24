Two years after Mount Meron disaster, insurers unwilling to cover festivities

With just two weeks left until hundreds of thousands make Lag BaOmer pilgrimage, organizers struggle to get coverage following deadly crush that left 45 dead, with some threatening to resign

Kobi Nachshoni|
PrintFind an error? Report us
With Lag BaOmer festivities just two weeks away and hundreds of thousands of pilgrims expected to visit the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron, no insurance company in Israel or around the world is willing to provide coverage for the event.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
A similar issue emerged last year in the aftermath of the Mount Meron tragedy in 2021, in which 45 pilgrims were crushed to death due to lacking crowd control. The lack of insurance coverage left the site's management vulnerable to personal lawsuits in case of any harm caused to worshippers and visitors.
2 View gallery
הפרויקטור יוסי דייטש לצד השר מאיר פרושהפרויקטור יוסי דייטש לצד השר מאיר פרוש
Rabbi Deitch
(Photo: Effi Shrir)
At a Knesset hearing regarding the matter on Monday, a local government official responsible for organizing the event threatened to resign if answers were not provided in a timely manner.
"We're at the wire, and as we approach the festivities, there's a likelihood that someone will say that this event cannot take place without insurance. That's irresponsible," she said.
"I want answers today on whether I should resign because no one is protecting us."
Yossi Deitch, the government-appointed overseer of the Meron celebration, pulled no punches in his testimony to the committee: "This is the largest civil event this country has ever seen. And yet, if an accident were to occur, no one is insured. It's not my responsibility, but the government's. Let them take care of it."
2 View gallery
הכניסה לציון קבר רשב"יהכניסה לציון קבר רשב"י
Last year's festivities
(Photo: Eitan Glikman)
"I have been working without insurance for three months now," he added. "It's unacceptable that everyone washes their hands of the matter. The State of Israel has to take responsibility.
There's a point where I can't continue anymore. Anyone who hears about Meron runs away from it and is not willing to take on this liability. A few years ago there was no problem insuring it, but after the tragedy at Meron, anyone in their right mind stays away from it."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.