US delighted following strike on Iran, claiming their 'nuclear ambitions have been obliterated'

In the aftermath of the U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, senior American officials described the mission as a decisive, precision operation that severely degraded Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and could open a path toward renewed diplomacy.
Speaking from the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the overnight assault “a stunning and overwhelming success,” declaring that “Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated.” He emphasized that the operation was not aimed at Iranian soldiers or civilians, but was instead a “surgical action” designed solely to neutralize Iran’s nuclear threat.
“The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interest posed by the Iranian nuclear program and the collective self-defense of our troops and our ally Israel,” Hegseth said. “This president seeks peace. Iran should choose that path instead of marching toward confrontation. When this president speaks, the world should listen.” He revealed that the strike followed months of intensive preparation in anticipation of the moment when Trump would give the green light.
The operation, dubbed Midnight Hammer, was coordinated by Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. According to Caine, the assault employed advanced deception tactics to penetrate Iranian defenses. At around 2:10 a.m. local time, the U.S. dropped 14 bunker-busting MOP bombs on nuclear targets, followed by Tomahawk cruise missiles. Over 125 military aircraft participated, using approximately 75 precision-guided munitions — all within a 25-minute window.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Preliminary assessments indicate that all three of Iran’s major nuclear sites sustained significant damage. Caine noted that Iranian air defenses “never saw us,” and that the element of surprise was fully preserved. The operation also marked the largest combat deployment of B-2 bombers in U.S. history. "Final battle damage will take some time, but initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," he said.
Vice President JD Vance echoed the Pentagon’s message, stressing that the United States is “not at war with Iran. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program." He confirmed the strike “destroyed the Iranian nuclear program." Vance also noted that the U.S. has since received indirect messages from Tehran, hinting at possible openings for renewed dialogue.
Vance added that President Trump “did not take the decision to strike lightly” but views the operation as an opportunity for a diplomatic reset. “America’s red line has always been Iran’s nuclear program,” he said. “No one knows exactly when the president made his final decision, but the message it sends is clear.”