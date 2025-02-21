Shin Bet arrests three suspects in bus bombings, including Israeli Jews

It was reported on Friday that the Shin Bet arrested three suspects for allegedly assisting in planting explosive devices on buses in the Tel Aviv area, in what authorities believe was a botched terror attack. It was also reported that some of the detainees identified as Jewish Israelis.
While security forces continue investigating the suspected attack—in which bombs exploded on three buses at two Bat Yam depots—extensive searches were conducted Friday morning on public buses across major cities, with the IDF deployed three reinforcement battalions to the West Bank.
Four explosive devices, each weighing about five kilograms and equipped with a timer, were placed on several buses. Three detonated Thursday night in Bat Yam, while a fourth was discovered and neutralized near Wolfson Hospital in Holon. No injuries were reported. One of the bombs bore the inscription "Revenge from Tulkarm," with Hamas’ terror branch in the West Bank city later hinting at its involvement.
In response, the Transportation Ministry ordered overnight inspections of all bus depots, with security reinforcements extended to the Jerusalem light rail and increased police presence across public transportation hubs. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi directed forces to intensify operations along security zones based on intelligence findings.
As part of these efforts, three additional IDF battalions from the Kfir, Nahal, and Commando brigades were deployed to the West Bank on Friday morning. Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed that the main phase of Operation Iron Wall, aimed at dismantling terrorist networks in northern West Bank refugee camps, has concluded. While forces completed sweeps in Jenin and other key locations, a permanent Kfir Brigade unit remains for ongoing raids, particularly in Tulkarm and Nur Shams.
Following a late-night security briefing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the suspected attack and vowed a forceful response against West Bank terror networks. Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered a ramping up of operations in West Bank refugee camps, stating: "We will hunt down the terrorists relentlessly and dismantle the terror infrastructure that serves as an outpost for Iran’s axis of evil. Any residents who harbor terrorists will pay a heavy price."