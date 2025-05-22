Trump administration revokes Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students, citing terror support

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked Harvard University’s authorization to enroll foreign students, citing allegations that the Ivy League institution has supported terrorism, encouraged antisemitism and failed to protect Jewish students on its campus.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the move in a sharply worded statement, accusing Harvard of creating an unsafe environment by allowing what it described as pro-terror and anti-American activists—many of them international students—to harass and assault others, including Jewish students .

2 View gallery ( Photo: Boston Globe, GettyImages )

“Harvard’s leadership has created an unsafe environment on campus,” the department said. “It has permitted activists to physically attack and intimidate individuals, disrupting what was once a prestigious learning environment.”

As a result of the decision, Harvard will no longer be able to enroll new international students, and those already studying at the university will be required to transfer or risk losing their legal immigration status.

Harvard officials denounced the decision as unlawful and said they intend to challenge it in court.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the ability to host foreign students is “a privilege—not a right.” She accused the university of ignoring multiple warnings and failing to take action in response to rising antisemitism on campus.

“Jewish students on campus endured ongoing humiliation, physical assaults and threats—without meaningful intervention from Harvard’s leadership,” Noem said.

The DHS action follows an April 16 demand from Noem for detailed information on misconduct by international students, including those involved in protests. At the time, she warned that failure to comply could result in the revocation of the university’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. Thursday’s action also follows a previous move by the department to cancel $2.7 million in federal grants awarded to Harvard in April.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Boston Globe, GettyImages )

The decision is part of a broader clash between the Trump administration and elite universities over how institutions have handled pro-Palestinian protests and diversity initiatives. Trump officials have criticized universities for allowing antisemitism to flourish following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza. They have also targeted campus diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, calling them discriminatory.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The DHS statement accused Harvard of maintaining ties to the Chinese Communist Party, permitting “pro-Hamas” student groups to operate with university recognition and funding, and accepting large donations from foreign sources. It cited a 2025 internal report at Harvard in which nearly 60% of Jewish students reported experiencing discrimination or prejudice based on their views on current events.

In one cited incident, a Jewish student planning to speak at an event about his grandfather’s experience as a Holocaust survivor who found refuge in Israel was told by organizers that the story was “not appropriate.” According to DHS, when the student asked for an explanation, organizers laughed and said the story could be seen as justifying oppression.

A protester accused of assaulting a Jewish student was later chosen by Harvard Divinity School to serve as class marshal at commencement, the department said.

Harvard has not responded to the specific allegations but insists the decision is politically motivated and will harm its academic mission. Legal experts expect the case to move swiftly to federal court.