Swedish police arrest suspected shooter who targeted Israeli defense contractor unit

Amid recurring terrorist activity against Israel and Jews in Sweden, Swedish police said on Thursday they were investigating a shooting near an Israeli target in the city of Gothenburg, which the national broadcaster said was a unit of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems.
There were no reports of injuries, police said in a statement. An underage suspect was apprehended at the scene and a preliminary investigation into suspected attempted murder and serious weapons crime has been initiated, police added. The police have also sent several patrols and a helicopter to the scene.
In early June, police said they had found a “suspected explosive object” outside the offices of the defense export firm, known for its unmanned aerial systems. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023, there have been several incidents targeting Israeli assets and personnel in Sweden.
In January, police found a grenade on the grounds of the Israeli embassy compound, which the ambassador said was an attempted attack. In mid-May, gunshots were fired outside the Israeli embassy, which prompted the country to boost security measures around Israeli interests and Jewish community institutions.
Sweden’s intelligence agency said in late May that Iran was recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs to commit “acts of violence” against Israeli and other interests in Sweden, a claim Iran denied.
In neighboring Norway, the authorities informed on Tuesday they are raising the terror warning from medium to high (one level before the highest level). Norway has experienced an increase in threats to Jewish and Israeli targets. The Norwegian security service's decision means that police officers across the country, who are mostly unarmed, will now carry guns.
