UK, Germany prioritize Gaza ceasefire over Palestinian state recognition

The UK and Germany have both said they are not planning to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis, according to statements from government officials on Friday.
In the UK, successive governments have supported eventual recognition of a Palestinian state but have not set a specific timeline or conditions. British Science and Technology Minister Peter Kyle told Sky News, "We want Palestinian statehood, we desire it and we want to make sure the circumstances can exist where that kind of long-term political solution can have the space to evolve."
However, he stressed that the immediate priority is alleviating the "extreme, unwarranted suffering in Gaza." British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed this sentiment, calling statehood the "inalienable right of the Palestinian people" but reiterating the need for a ceasefire as a step toward a two-state solution.
Foreign Minister David Lammy, speaking from Australia, described the Gaza situation as "indefensible" and reinforced the ceasefire call.
Similarly, a German government spokesperson said Germany is focused on making "long-overdue progress" toward a two-state solution but has no plans to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term. "Israel's security is of paramount importance to the German government," the spokesperson added, reflecting Germany’s stance shaped by its historical responsibility to atone for the Nazi Holocaust.
These positions come in contrast to France’s announcement on Thursday, where President Emmanuel Macron said France intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, a move that drew condemnation from Israel and the United States.
The French decision, welcomed by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, was credited to Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Abbas urged other European nations to follow suit, citing the internationally endorsed two-state solution.
U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the French leader's decision on Friday, saying, “What he says doesn’t matter. He’s a very good guy. I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight.”
The UK and Germany’s focus on a Gaza ceasefire aligns with their response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani emphasized that recognition of a Palestinian state must coincide with its recognition of Israel, saying, "A Palestinian state that does not recognize Israel means that the problem will not be resolved."