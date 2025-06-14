'We’re praying Israel keeps hitting senior officials; end this nightmare'

“Since Thursday night, our mood—those of us who oppose the regime—has swung between euphoria and deep fear. Between joy over the change underway and sorrow over what has become of our country,” says Azita, a young woman from Tehran, speaking to Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth. “That’s one of the reasons we’re still sitting at home, practically paralyzed, not organizing or taking any action.”

Another reason, Azita explains, is the near-total breakdown of internet access. “It’s our only way to communicate under the regime’s radar,” she says. Laughing nervously, she adds, “Maybe Elon Musk will bring his satellite internet over us, as some are reporting right now.”

Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Iran

Fear also keeps many indoors. “There are a lot of people on the streets—mostly regime supporters—who are in shock over the strikes and the breach of Iranian territory, which was left undefended. They’re stunned by the damage to military sites and the deaths of high-ranking officers and scientists .”

Regime loyalists, Azita says, feel betrayed . “They hear or see that Israeli intelligence agents entered Iran and did as they pleased . Now they realize just how vulnerable they are, and how incapable the regime really is of protecting them. They’re angry and looking for someone to take it out on. They roam the streets with batons, belts and other objects, ready to strike. And we’re the easiest targets, because in their eyes, we represent Israel.”

'We knew this was coming'

“There’s another element at play—uncertainty over what’s really going to happen,” says Azita. “Those of us who oppose the regime knew this was coming. It was obvious after what happened to Hamas, Hezbollah and the Assad regime in Syria.”

6 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Tehran ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS )

6 View gallery ( Photo: MEGHDAD MADADI / TASNIM NEWS / AFP )

“In recent months, there’s been no real enforcement by the authorities—no morality police, no one cares anymore how women dress or if people behave against religious law,” she adds. “Iran is facing too many problems: inflation, currency collapse, energy shortages that cause constant power outages and disrupt schools, hospitals, public transport and the banking system. The percentage of people living below the poverty line keeps rising. The regime is busy trying to pacify the streets. It fears gatherings, it fears unrest. The airstrikes between Thursday and Friday derailed their plans.”

Azita compares Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to a fading autocrat in a film’s final scene. “It’s like watching a movie about a once-powerful leader who took over a country. One of the first things he said was that he wanted to ‘export Shiite Iran to the world.’ And for a while, he succeeded. But now we’re in the closing scenes. All his proxies are collapsing—without him lifting a finger to help. Not in Lebanon, not in Gaza, not in Syria, not in Yemen.”

6 View gallery ( Photo: MEGHDAD MADADI / TASNIM NEWS / AFP )

6 View gallery ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS )

“Now he’s holed up in his fortress, fighting his last battle with his last reserves. Alone. No one will come to his aid. So we know the regime will do everything it can—against Israel and against domestic opposition—to hold on to power. We’re ready for that.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

She says she and others have been reading Israeli posts on social media declaring they’re willing to pay any price to end the Iranian threat. “That’s exactly how we feel. We’re ready to pay any price—even our lives—to end this nightmare. It’s been 46 years of a nightmare. We are secular people; religion in Iran has destroyed our lives. But since Friday morning, we’ve been praying. We hope Israel doesn’t settle for hitting launchers and defense systems. For us, those strikes are only symbolic.”

'Anyone trying to flee will be treated as a traitor'

“We’re praying Israel keeps hitting senior officials. That’s the only thing that will make a difference here—only then will there be no more rush to nuclear weapons or warmongering. If Israeli jets ultimately succeed in toppling the regime, that’s the only way to stop the atomic threat.”

“There’s fear here, of course, but I call it ‘brave fear.’ Everyone is afraid—afraid they or their family might be hit. But for many of us, we just don’t care anymore. We’d rather die than keep living like this. This isn’t life.”

6 View gallery Regime supporters in Tehran

“Naturally, there’s also a lot of uncertainty—about the physical damage, and about who’s been killed. Rumors are flying across Tehran about senior figures in politics, the military and the nuclear program fleeing for their lives, some even after the first Israeli strike. Especially now, when it’s clear to all of us that the next wave of attacks might target residential buildings. All flights have been canceled, and yet one plane takes off, then another. The officials are fleeing.”

“There are arrests of people suspected of collaboration. Everywhere, trucks and vans are being stopped and searched. There are clear warnings that anyone trying to flee will be treated as a traitor. We’re glad they’re hitting us,” she says with grim irony. “What a miserable situation for the citizens.”