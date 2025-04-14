Israeli hurt in West Bank car ramming, manhunt underway

An Israeli man was moderately wounded Monday morning in a suspected car-ramming near the settlement of Otniel, in the South Hebron Hills area of the West Bank, the Israeli military said. He las later identified as a member of the Yasam Israel Police special patrol unit.
According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the assailant, stopped by police because he was suspected of driving a stolen car, ran over the officer while fleeing the scene in the direction of the nearby Palestinian town of Dura. A large-scale manhunt is underway as security forces search the area.
“The IDF received a report of a ramming attack at the Dahariya Junction in the Judea Brigade sector. The incident is under investigation,” the military said in a statement.
The incident comes weeks after an 85-year-old Israeli man, Moshe “Musa” Horn, was killed in a deadly attack on March 24 near the Tishbi Junction, along Route 66 in northern Israel. In that attack, an Arab-Israeli assailant from the Wadi Ara region rammed his vehicle into a soldier waiting at a bus stop, exited the car, stabbed the soldier, and stole his weapon. He then used the stolen firearm to fatally shoot Horn, who was sitting in his car, and lightly wounded Horn’s son, who witnessed the attack.
Horn, a resident of Kibbutz HaZore’a, was pronounced dead at the scene. The attacker was shot and killed by Border Police officers who happened to be passing by on their way to a training exercise in Beit She’an.
Monday’s attack marks the latest in a series of violent incidents in the West Bank and across Israel amid heightened tensions.