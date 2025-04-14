Israeli hurt in West Bank car ramming, manhunt underway

near the settlement of Otniel, in the South Hebron Hills area of the West Bank, the Israeli military said. He las later identified as a member of the Yasam Israel Police special patrol unit.

near the settlement of Otniel, in the South Hebron Hills area of the West Bank, the Israeli military said. He las later identified as a member of the Yasam Israel Police special patrol unit.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the assailant, stopped by police because he was suspected of driving a stolen car, ran over the officer while fleeing the scene in the direction of the nearby Palestinian town of Dura. A large-scale manhunt is underway as security forces search the area.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the assailant, stopped by police because he was suspected of driving a stolen car, ran over the officer while fleeing the scene in the direction of the nearby Palestinian town of Dura. A large-scale manhunt is underway as security forces search the area.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the assailant, stopped by police because he was suspected of driving a stolen car, ran over the officer while fleeing the scene in the direction of the nearby Palestinian town of Dura. A large-scale manhunt is underway as security forces search the area.