West Bank terrorists flex muscle as holiday tensions reach fever pitch

The IDF has entered the final phase of its current operations in the West Bank ahead of the Jewish High Holidays, as tensions escalate sharply across the region. In the past 10 days, the IDF has carried out Operation Summer Camps within refugee camps in northern Samaria, eliminating 64 terrorists and seizing dozens of weapons. Military officials emphasized that the operation is ongoing.
On Monday, Israeli forces, along with the Shin Bet and police, arrested terror suspects on Highway 6, including a member of a terror cell that was planning an imminent attack.
Concerns are growing over signs of a potential Palestinian intifada (uprising), including large-scale unrest and a significant increase in attacks on roads and settlements. Israeli security forces are focused on three main areas. First, there are numerous warnings of imminent terror attacks, particularly from northern Samaria, where the IDF has been operating. A recent bombing in Tel Aviv, which narrowly avoided a larger tragedy, is thought to be linked to an organized terror ring in Nablus.
Second, there is concern about the spread of terror from northern Samaria to other parts of the West Bank, particularly Hebron. Last month, two car bombs exploded near Gush Etzion, and three police officers were killed in an attack near Tarqumiyah in two separate incidents. Both involved terrorists from the Hebron area, where Israeli officials warn that Hamas has a significant presence that could escalate the situation further.
Third, there is rising tension along Israel's eastern border following a deadly attack at the Allenby Crossing, where three Israelis were killed. The IDF fears this could incite unrest among young Jordanians and Palestinians in northern Samaria. Hamas and Iran are believed to be working to expand their influence in Jordan, possibly recruiting young Jordanians in the wake of the attack. Iran is also attempting to smuggle advanced weaponry into the region, which could dramatically destabilize the security situation.
In recent weeks, videos have been circulating online showing armed terrorists marching through refugee camps, often surrounded by civilians. These images are seen as fueling a sense of triumph among terror groups. Israeli security forces have faced criticism for not eliminating the gunmen. "These videos are serious, and we don't take them lightly," a senior military official said. "We are killing terrorists. Many of the leaders in Jenin are no longer walking those streets – they have been eliminated."
Security officials explain that most of the terrorists are masked and strategically film their actions near civilians to avoid being targeted. While airstrikes remain an option, the military is being cautious to avoid unnecessary casualties, especially among children, as this could undermine Israel's broader security objectives in Gaza, the north and the West Bank. Nonetheless, targeted killings by air continue to intensify.