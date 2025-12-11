New footage shows six slain hostages marking Hanukkah in Gaza tunnel, singing through tears | Watch

One of the most traumatic events of the war occurred in the summer of 2024 inside a Hamas tunnel in Rafah, when terrorists, after detecting nearby IDF forces, killed six Israeli hostages: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi and Carmel Gat.
Newly released footage now shows the same hostages marking Hanukkah while in captivity in Gaza. The video captures them lighting candles inside the tunnel, reciting the holiday blessings, singing and praying together. Several appear emotional, wiping tears as they try to maintain a sense of ritual in the darkness. At one moment, one of them remarks quietly, “Hanukkah is emotional, isn’t it?” — a comment that briefly softens the mood among the group.
According to the IDF, all six were murdered in late August by Hamas terrorists. Then-IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the hostages were “killed brutally shortly before our forces reached them.” He said they were found in an underground tunnel about one kilometer from where survivor Qaid Farhan al-Qadi was located. “We did not know their exact location and operated with extreme caution after finding Farhan nearby,” Hagari said. “There are no words to describe what they endured since October 7. This news shakes all of us.”