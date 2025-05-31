Hamas says not enough US guarantees in latest ceasefire proposal

Hamas said on Saturday that the terror group demands more American guarantees before agreeing to the proposed framework for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.
Jihad Taha, a spokesperson for Hamas, told the Qatari-based Al Jazeera network that the Islamist group was discussing the latest proposal "with utmost responsibility alongside other Palestinian factions."
Israel accepted the proposal late last week as it increased its military offensive on Gaza, but Hamas had not said whether it would accept the Witkoff plan or reject it.
"We demanded serious guarantees from the Americans to end the war. Any agreement must include a complete withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war. The new Witkoff document does not include any commitment of any kind to end the war, not even partially or in stages, and we have question marks about the document, which does not include sufficient or clear guarantees," Taha said.