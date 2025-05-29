This is the new Witkoff outline: release of 9 hostages alive and about half of the dead within a week

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, promised to put a new cease-fire and hostage deal outline on the table - and Thursday morning its details are being revealed. The plan, presented to Israeli officials overnight, outlines a 60-day cessation of hostilities. During this period, nine living hostages and half of the dead hostages would be released in two phases within a week.

Negotiations on ending the war would continue throughout the ceasefire. If an agreement on the principles for ending the conflict is reached, the remaining hostages , both living and dead, would be released. Should no agreement be achieved, Israel would retain the option to resume military operations. Alternatively, the ceasefire and negotiations could be extended in exchange for the release of additional hostages.

3 View gallery ( Photos:Nir Elias/Reuters, Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters, Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP, Ronen Zvulun/Reuters )

As part of the agreement, humanitarian aid will be renewed through the UN and international organizations to the Gaza Strip, and Israel will release prisoners according to previous releases. The IDF will withdraw to its positions on the eve of the Gaza offensive, Israel would remain along the Philadelphi Corridor but withdraw from the Morag Corridor, a fortified route referred to by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "Philadelphi 2."

Israel has received the new outline in the last few hours, but has yet to officially respond. However, assessments suggest that Israel is unlikely to oppose it, as it closely resembles Witkoff's original plan, which called for the release of 10 living hostages in a single phase.

If Israel accepts the new proposal, "closer talks" will be held between the parties in Doha to finalize the details. The issue of resuming humanitarian aid presents challenges for Israel and its efforts to deliver assistance directly to residents rather than to Hamas. If aid is indeed resumed under the agreement, the terrorist organization could potentially regain control over the aid and strengthen its grip on the Gaza Strip.

Witkoff, who said last night that he had a "good feeling" about a long-term solution following the proposed new outline, made it clear to the parties that his proposal was subject to change. “We’re on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later today,” Witkoff told reporters in the Oval Office. “The president is going to review it.” He emphasized that he expects "a temporary ceasefire and a long-term, peaceful resolution of that conflict."

3 View gallery Steve Witkoff meets freed hostage Edan Alexander

Sources who spoke with Witkoff Wednesday said that "the U.S. will do everything to reach a deal—even if it involves diplomatic language." While there is general agreement on most components of the deal, it is understood that Witkoff intends to exert significant pressure on Israel to show flexibility regarding guarantees for ending the war—a consistent demand from Hamas throughout the conflict that has led the terrorist organization to reject previous proposals.

Behind the scenes, negotiations and draft exchanges are taking place between Qatar and the U.S., reportedly without Israel's involvement, and seemingly with Hamas' knowledge. Hamas announced Wednesday afternoon that it had reached a "general agreement" with Witkoff, although Jerusalem was unaware of the details. Sources familiar with the matter stated, "It seems Trump is frustrated with Israel's handling of the war in Gaza. He wants to conclude it."

Under Witkoff’s original proposal, half of the living hostages and the remains of the dead were to be released on the first day of a 40-day ceasefire, with the rest freed at the end of the truce if a permanent ceasefire was agreed upon. In the revised plan, the ceasefire would last 60 days, during which nine living hostages and the remains of 18 individuals would be released in two phases within the first week.

3 View gallery Demonstrators in Tel Aviv demand a deal for the return of all the hostages ( Photo: Leo Correa/AP )

Sources who spoke with Witkoff said the U.S. is determined to reach a deal “even if it involves creative language,” with an understanding that Witkoff will pressure Israel to show more flexibility on guarantees for ending the war—a longstanding Hamas demand that led to the rejection of previous proposals.

Behind the scenes, draft negotiations have been taking place between Qatar and the U.S., reportedly without Israel’s direct involvement but with Hamas’ knowledge. According to sources familiar with the talks: “It seems Trump is fed up with Israel’s handling of the Gaza war. He wants this resolved.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Regardless, Witkoff's statement aligns with messages conveyed in his original proposal, which Israel insists upon. However, Witkoff's plan is just one of several proposals currently on the table, and given the stalemate and Hamas' refusal to accept it, Witkoff appears to recognize the need for adjustments to his proposal. This raises the question of how Israel will respond to the new proposal, after repeatedly emphasizing that Witkoff's original proposal is the only one under consideration.

Witkoff's declaration followed Hamas' claim Wednesday afternoon that it had reached an "agreement in principle" in talks with him on a comprehensive ceasefire and the release of ten hostages. An Israeli official later responded to the announcement, asserting that there were no agreements and that "the terrorist organization Hamas continues its propaganda and psychological warfare." According to the official: "As Special Envoy Witkoff himself stated two days ago—while Israel agreed to his proposal, Hamas continues to adhere to its refusal. Hamas's proposal is unacceptable—to both Israel and the American administration." Nonetheless, it now appears there may have been substance to Hamas's announcement.