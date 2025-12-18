Uncertainty follows Gaza force summit as US seeks commitments, Israel left out of talks

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) led a summit Wednesday in Doha with representatives from about 45 countries to discuss the creation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) that would oversee the ceasefire in Gaza . Israel was not represented at the closed-door meeting.

The United States presented its initial plans for the force and asked participating nations to outline potential contributions—whether troops, funding or training. Another meeting is scheduled for January.

Western diplomats said the structure of the ISF remains unclear, and Washington is still gauging countries’ willingness to commit. No roles have been finalized. European Union representatives proposed expanding existing training for Palestinian police in the West Bank to include future ISF personnel stationed in Gaza.

Countries under discussion as potential contributors include Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Italy has also expressed interest but may focus on training rather than deploying troops. Italian officials are already playing a key role in training and in proposed police oversight at the Rafah border crossing.

The U.S. is reportedly in talks with 15 to 20 nations about possible support for the force. Concerns remain among some countries over the risk of direct clashes with terrorists in Gaza or with Israeli forces. Rules of engagement, armament guidelines, deployment locations and training sites have yet to be finalized.

Turkey was not invited to the meeting due to Israeli objections. While U.S. officials have not ruled out Turkish involvement in the ISF, reports suggest Ankara is actively pressuring other countries not to participate.

Officials expect the force to begin taking shape in January, likely training in a third country in the region before deploying—initially in the Rafah area inside the so-called “yellow line,” an Israeli-designated zone under IDF control. The U.S. hopes to appoint an American general as commander, with Gen. Jasper Jeffers, who previously oversaw the ceasefire monitoring group in Lebanon, a top candidate.

The summit also touched on the stalled second phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. That phase has been delayed since the targeted killing of senior Hamas commander Raad Saad. It is believed that police Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last known Israeli captive, is still being held in Gaza.

“We hope to move to phase two soon,” said one Western diplomat, citing updates from CENTCOM’s regional command in southern Israel. “But there may never be a clear starting point. It’s an organic process. The timeline is in American hands.”

Gvili’s parents, Itzik and Tali, attended a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Wednesday, alongside Israel’s police chief and bereaved families. “Ran was wounded but chose to go out and fight on Oct. 7,” his father said. “He went in first and was left behind last. Now the state must bring him home.”

Sgt. Gvili, a member of the elite Yasam police unit, left his home in the Negev town of Meitar on sick leave to join his unit fighting near Kibbutz Alumim on Oct. 7. He was last seen battling dozens of terrorists at the entrance to the kibbutz before being taken into Gaza. He has been missing for over 800 days.