Family of hostage Segev Kalfon says received a sign of life from him

Another sign of life has been received for a hostage who is not included on the list of those to be released in phase one of the cease-fire and hostage release deal. The family of Segev Kalfon said that hostages who were released from captivity in the Gaza Strip have provided them with a sign of life from him. Kalfon, 27, from Dimona, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7 and has been in Hamas captivity for 496 days. His family discovered that he was kidnapped into Gaza after footage showed him being loaded into a pickup truck by Hamas terrorists.

Segev's sister-in-law, Rotem, shared: "We received a sign of life and we are waiting to hug him."

1 View gallery Segev Kalfon ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

In an interview with Ynet this week, his family said that Segev suffers from medical problems; but despite this he was not included in the humanitarian deal, and does not appear on the list of 33 hostages whowill be released in the first phase of the deal.

"He suffers from anxiety disorders and is on medication, he has post-traumatic stress disorder from an accident he had at a young age, and he underwent surgery where he had platinum plates inserted into his leg," said his sister-in-law Rotem. "We understand that they could get infected, and he could need another surgery. How can you determine that someone in captivity is not a humanitarian case? We saw how they came out of captivity, extremely malnourished. How can you even sort out who is and who is not?"

Galit, Segev's mother, also failed to understand the criteria used to determine who was eligible for release in the first stage and who was not. "What we saw on Shabbat was like a punch in the stomach," she said, referring to the sight of Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy and Eli Sharabi, who were released emaciated and pale, and later testified to severe abuse in captivity, which included starvation and being held in chains.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"There was euphoria when the women returned, because they looked relatively okay, but I knew that in the pictures of the men it would be something else. My son has already marked two birthdays in captivity. He is 27 years old, and Hamas still sees him as a soldier. I don't understand how this happens - we are in a country that studies history, how come we don't learn from our past?" asks his mother.

The sign of life from Segev is added to a series of signs of life received in recent days, following the return of the three hostages in the lastroundh: Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi. On Wednesday, another sign of life was received from a hostage who is not included in the list of those who are supposed to be released in the first phase of the deal. The Tikva Forum reported that the family of the kidnapped Eitan Mor recently received a sign of life from him. "We are praying for the return of all the hostages, including our son Eitan," they said.

Yesterday it was learned that signs of life were recently received from the kidnapped soldier Matan Engerst and hostage Yosef Haim Ohana .

Hagai Engerst, Matan's father, said that the family received a sign of life from him through kidnapped people who were released in the last few days. The evidence that the armored soldier is alive, but is injured and being held in difficult conditions, was received six months after he was seen in a psychological terror video found in Gaza. In addition, Ynet reported for the first time that Yosef's aunt, Hanna Mastronov, said: "We have a clear indication that he is alive . There are signs of life that indicate that he is alive."