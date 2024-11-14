Watch plane take off in Beirut as nearby Dahieh under attack

IDF struck the Dahieh quarter of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold while a plane at the city's international airport was taxying on the runway ahead of takeoff.
The Dahieh, a southern sector of the Lebanese capital neighbors the airport.
The strikes came after the IDF Arabic language spokesperson posted warnings for residents of the quarter to leave for safety. Israel has launched attacks on the Dahieh for the past three days including in the overnight hours.
The IDF said it was targeting weapons stores and production facilities located underground in the predominately Shi'ite sector of the Lebanese capital.
