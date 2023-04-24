Controversial TV host Tucker Carlson parts ways with Fox News

With no reason given for abrupt exit, conservative network says star host - who has been its biggest draw for years - leaving just days after Dominion saga had concluded

Gilad Meiri
In the wake of Fox Corp.’s historic $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges, the network has released a statement saying they are parting ways with conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson after 14 years.
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named,” a statement read.
No longer at Fox, Tucker Carlson
(Photo: Screenshot)
Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News came as a surprise given his show has ranked consistently among America's most-watched cable news shows in recent years and Fox was still actively promoting his program as of last week.
While a reason for Carlson's departure was not given, the Dominion lawsuit settlement, combined with his massive wages, is believed to have played a part in him leaving the station.
During his tenure at Fox, and with over 1,200 shows under his belt, Carlson has found an audience with the alt-right and white nationalist movements, pushing largely discredited anti-immigration messaging and conspiracy theories.
Reporters surround attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems during a news conference outside the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Del.Reporters surround attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems during a news conference outside the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Del.
Reporters surround attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems during a news conference outside the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Del.
(Photo: Julio Cortez)
While most have been debunked by independent fact-checkers, Carlson's messages nevertheless garnered forceful admiration from large swaths of middle America.
Two years ago, a major white nationalist website called VDARE has called Carlson's rant about the so-called "Great Replacement" theory, alleging the government wishes to replace white people in America with minorities, "one of the best things Fox News has ever aired."
