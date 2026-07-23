Palestinians arrested for starting Havat Gilat fire released

The two Palestinians arrested on suspicion of causing the fire at Havat Gilad over the weekend were released Thursday under restrictive conditions. According to one claim, the fire was caused by a cigarette thrown from a moving car.
The police investigation found that about 150 vehicles passed along the road at the time, around 100 of them with their windows open. The investigation into the circumstances of the fire, which left 113 residents homeless, is continuing as investigators analyze additional findings obtained from cameras.
Police initially said the Palestinians released Thursday had been arrested “on suspicion of involvement in setting the fire,” but minutes later said the suspicion was “involvement in causing the fire.” Police said it was a “clerical error.”
The fire at Havat Gilad broke out Saturday and burned 13 homes. During the firefighting efforts, the entire community was evacuated. Residents and the Samaria Regional Council believe it was a deliberate act of arson.
After the Palestinians were arrested earlier this week, Havat Gilad said: “We demand that law enforcement authorities exhaust the investigation to the fullest, act decisively and impose the harshest penalties set by law on those responsible for this criminal act. This is terror and this incident must be treated as terror!! The residents of Havat Gilad are now all focused on the rehabilitation efforts, rebuilding and supporting the families who lost their homes. We want to thank the people of Israel for their important support for the residents of the community.”
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