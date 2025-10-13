Hamas says it can only release 4 dead hostages; families outcry 'breach' of ceasefire

Hamas’ military wing announced Monday it would return the bodies of only four Israeli hostages, following the release of all 20 surviving hostages . The group named the deceased as Daniel Perez, Yossi Sharabi, Guy Iluz and Bipin Joshi — the latter of whom had previously been classified as having a grave risk to his life.

The announcement was immediately condemned in Israel as a violation of the hostage deal. IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said efforts were still underway to recover more bodies. “We demand that Hamas uphold the agreement,” he said in a statement. Despite the outcry, the IDF said later Monday that the Red Cross was on its way to collect the bodies of the four hostages.

5 View gallery Daniel Perez, Bipin Joshi, Yossi Sharabi and Guy Iluz ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

5 View gallery Bodies of the fallen hostages held in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, courtesy of the families )

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called the move “a blatant breach” of the agreement. Israeli officials believe some of the remaining bodies may still be buried and fear Hamas is intentionally withholding them as bargaining chips. If the group fails to cooperate further, Israel is expected to respond with sanctions — potentially halting Gaza’s reconstruction, blocking the delivery of caravans, bakery equipment and other civilian supplies.

Dana Or, sister of hostage Dror Or — whose body was not among the four returned — told ynet: “After a sleepless night, I woke up to a morning of both immense joy and deep sorrow from the ongoing abandonment. Now, with the news that only four bodies will be returned today, my fear only grows. I urge the people of Israel: please continue to stand with us until Dror and the others are brought to rest in Israel.”

Boaz Zalmanovich, son of Aryeh Zalmanovich — whose body is still being held — said, “We were told they didn’t know which bodies were being returned today. It’s a painful state of uncertainty. This contradicts what we were told and what was agreed upon. Four out of 28 — that’s not even a quarter. This is a violation of the deal, and we expect the Israeli government to act. It feels like they’re preparing to forget those still in captivity.”

Before learning that his son’s body would be returned, Michel Iluz, father of Guy Iluz, said, “Returning only the living is a breach of the agreement. They’re toying with us. Why only four today, when they have 18 bodies? I’m happy for the families, deeply moved to see them reunited — but it breaks my heart that Guy and 41 other hostages were murdered in captivity. It’s horrific. A nightmare.”

5 View gallery Boaz Zalmanovich ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

5 View gallery Dana Or ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

5 View gallery Michel Iluz ( Photo: Oz Mualem )

Merav Daniel, mother of Oz Daniel, added: “Of course I want him to come back today, but I’m still praying he returns in this deal. It’s nerve-racking. The moment we bury him, that’s when the finality will sink in. It’s important that all families are supported until every hostage is brought home.”