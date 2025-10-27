Hours before Trump’s deadline expires: Hamas expected to return body of hostage

Hamas is expected to return the body of another Israeli hostage on Monday evening, just hours before the 11 p.m. deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump is due to expire.
Earlier Monday, Saudi broadcaster Al-Sharq reported that the terror group told mediators it was “in the process of retrieving between seven and nine bodies” of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. The report, citing a source close to the search operation, said Hamas had located the remains of seven to nine hostages under rubble in various parts of the Strip.
According to the source, the bodies will be handed over to the Red Cross once they are recovered, though no specific timetable was given.
Israel expects one of the bodies to be returned as soon as Monday night.
The same source said Hamas’ military wing continues recovery efforts with the help of heavy equipment recently brought in for the search and rescue operations.
In response to Hamas’ failure to return any bodies since last Tuesday—when the remains of Aryeh Zalmanovich and Tamir Eder were repatriated—Israel is considering expanding its control zone inside Gaza as a punitive measure. However, it remains unclear whether and when the United States will approve such a move, as Washington is overseeing the agreement with Hamas and must authorize any Israeli actions under