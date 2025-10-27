Hours before Trump’s deadline expires: Hamas expected to return body of hostage

The report, citing a source close to the search operation, said Hamas had located the remains of seven to nine hostages under rubble in various parts of the Strip.

Earlier Monday, Saudi broadcaster Al-Sharq reported that the terror group told mediators it was “in the process of retrieving between seven and nine bodies” of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

According to the source, the bodies will be handed over to the Red Cross once they are recovered, though no specific timetable was given.

The same source said Hamas’ military wing continues recovery efforts with the help of heavy equipment recently brought in for the search and rescue operations.

