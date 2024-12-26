IDF officer killed in combat in northern Gaza

The IDF reported on Thursday that Major Hod Shriebman, 27, a company commander in the Multidimensional Unit (888), from Tzofit, was killed during combat operations in Jabaliya, northern Gaza.
Just three months ago, Shriebman married his partner, who shared photos on Facebook, celebrating their "happy day."
In a separate incident early Thursday, Captain (res.) Amit Levi was killed in the central Gaza Strip. Since the outbreak of the war, 823 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives. During the encounter in which Major Shriebman fell, another soldier from the Multidimensional Unit, also known as the Ghost Unit, was seriously wounded.
Additionally, a tank commander from the 401st Armored Brigade's 9th Battalion was severely wounded in northern Gaza due to sniper fire.
In October, a battle in Jabaliya claimed the lives of an officer and three soldiers from the Multidimensional Unit: Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren from Moshav Moladot, Staff Sergeant Nisim Meital from Hadera, Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa from Neve Tzuf and Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov from Rosh HaAyin.
The Multidimensional Unit was established in 2019 by former Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to develop combat techniques, fighting methods and advanced tools suitable for modern and future battlefields. It serves as a smaller version of the U.S. 100th Division, functioning as a "battle lab" focused on future warfare.
In line with its mission, the unit comprises a diverse group of fighters from various branches, including Golani, Armor, Engineering and elite units like Sayeret Matkal and Shaldag. On October 7, the unit lost its commander, Colonel Roi Levy, who was critically injured during Operation Protective Edge and later fell in combat in the Ramim area.
In the afternoon, Captain (res.) Amit Levi, who was killed in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, was laid to rest. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. during a routine nighttime battalion raid aimed at locating anti-tank missiles, weapons and intelligence materials belonging to Hamas. Initial assessments suggest he was killed by sniper fire, although other possibilities are still being investigated.