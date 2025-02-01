Arab foreign ministers reject Trump's proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza

In a statement representatives of Egypt, Jordan, Saud Arabia, UAE say the Trump plan would threaten regional stability, risk expanding the conflict and undermine prospects for peace

Powerful Arab nations on Saturday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Egypt and Jordan. Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League released a joint statement rejecting any plans to move Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the West Bank.
The statement warned that such plans “threaten the region’s stability, risk expanding the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence among its peoples.”
2 View gallery
עקורים פלסטינים חוזרים לצפון רצועת עזהעקורים פלסטינים חוזרים לצפון רצועת עזה
U.S. President Donald Trump, Gaza displaced head back north
(Photo: Omar AL-Qattaa / AFP)
2 View gallery
מלך ירדן עבדאללה פגישה עם נשיא מצרים עבד אל-פתאח א-סיסי ב קהירמלך ירדן עבדאללה פגישה עם נשיא מצרים עבד אל-פתאח א-סיסי ב קהיר
King Abdullah II with Abdel Fatah el-Sisi
(Photo: AFP)
The statement followed a meeting in Cairo of top diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as Hussein al-Sheikh — a senior Palestinian official who serves as the main liaison with Israel — and Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday rejected the idea that Egypt would facilitate the displacement of Gazans and said Egyptians would take to the streets to express their disapproval. He told a news conference that the transfer of Palestinians “can’t ever be tolerated or allowed.”
However, on Thursday, Trump reiterated the idea, saying: "We do a lot for them, and they are going to do it," in apparent reference to abundant U.S. aid, including military assistance, to both Egypt and Jordan. told a news conference that the transfer of Palestinians “can’t ever be tolerated or allowed.”
“The solution to this issue is the two-state solution. It is the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he said. “The solution is not to remove the Palestinian people from their place. No.”
The representatives who met in Cairo said they discussed the need to maintain the cease-fire in Gaza and the options for the mechanism to enable the Palestinian Authority (PA)to play a role in ruling the Strip. They said efforts must be underway to make sure the deal is comopleted in full. They also highlighted the role UNRWA played in Gaza and rejected any partition of the territory. "Israel must withdraw from all of the territory," they said.
