Israel to allow northern residents to return home amid security concerns

"This is a double abandonment," said David Azulay, head of the Metula Regional Council. "For a year, Metula was nearly destroyed without any real response from Northern Command. Now, deciding to bring residents back in three weeks is ensuring its complete destruction—just for the sake of a so-called ‘victory photo’ that the government and military want to present. There is nothing to return to—neither militarily nor in terms of civilian infrastructure. And there is certainly no ‘victory photo.’ What we have are tragic images of the abandonment we endured before the ground maneuver even began."