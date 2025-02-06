Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah-linked sites in deep Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple Hezbollah-linked sites deep inside Lebanon on Thursday night, including the eastern city of Baalbek, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt weapons transfers from Syria and terrorist entrenchment in the country, the IDF reported.

Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple Hezbollah-linked sites deep inside Lebanon on Thursday night, including the eastern city of Baalbek, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt weapons transfers from Syria and terrorist entrenchment in the country, the IDF reported.

An Israeli official confirmed the strikes, which reportedly hit weapons storage facilities and newly established Hezbollah outposts.

This marks the second deep strike inside Lebanon within a week, following

The airstrikes come amid an extended cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered in late November and renewed last week until February 18.

