Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah-linked sites in deep Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple Hezbollah-linked sites deep inside Lebanon on Thursday night, including the eastern city of Baalbek, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt weapons transfers from Syria and terrorist entrenchment in the country, the IDF reported.
An Israeli official confirmed the strikes, which reportedly hit weapons storage facilities and newly established Hezbollah outposts.
This marks the second deep strike inside Lebanon within a week, following similar attacks in the Bekaa Valley targeting underground infrastructure used for arms production and smuggling routes.
The airstrikes come amid an extended cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered in late November and renewed last week until February 18.
As part of the deal, Israel and the U.S. have agreed to discuss the potential repatriation of Lebanese terrorists captured during Israel’s military operations in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed Beirut’s commitment to the cease-fire and said the government had formally requested the return of detained Lebanese nationals.
Meanwhile, newly circulated footage on Lebanese social media claims to depict the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September.
The brief clip purportedly shows a massive underground explosion in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut’s Dahieh district, a known Hezbollah stronghold.