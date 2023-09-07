Cyprus rape case continues against Israeli suspects

Four days after five young Israeli men were arrested in Ayia Napa on suspicion of raping a British tourist in a local hotel, Cypriot police continue to collect evidence and await DNA tests result taken from the Israelis and British complainant, who will remain in Cyprus until the investigation is completed.
Local reports suggest that doctors have identified signs of violence on the complainant's body that may indicate a struggle she had with the Israelis during the incident.
Additionally, reports surfaced that the complainant identified some of the Israeli suspects in a police lineup and pointed to those she alleged had sexually assaulted her.
"There’s no dispute that there was some acquaintance between the complainant and the suspects, and that some of them had an intimate relationship with her. The issue of consent is what will be clarified as the investigations continue," attorney Nir Yaslovitzh, who represents the suspects, said
Meanwhile, the British tourist's family has launched a fundraising campaign to assist her in the legal battle. British attorney Michael Polack, a co-founder of the Justice Abroad organization, announced that he would be representing the complainant. Polack is the same attorney who represented the British complainant who claimed she was raped by Israelis in Cyprus in a similar case in 2019.
The donation page states that fundraising is necessary to cover the legal costs, and the complainant's family expresses their gratitude to those willing to donate.
“The young British woman has bravely made a complaint to the Cypriot Police and is determined to fight for justice, and we will do everything possible to make sure that all proper procedures are followed in the investigation and prosecution of this offense as well as providing assistance to our client throughout,” the fundraising campaign’s page read.
Meanwhile, Israeli attorneys handling the case believe that one of the Israeli suspects will be released soon due to recent developments in the investigation.
The incident has garnered significant media attention in Israel, but most tourists in the area haven’t heard of it. Lydia, a Hungarian tourist visiting Ayia Napa with her friends, said she does not know about the recent rape. "We haven't heard about this incident. We don't feel harassed by the Israelis and, in any case, we're careful not to drink anything given to us by strangers and don't share our hotel room numbers,” she told Ynet.