Two dead in rocket strike north of Haifa

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s were killed in a rocket attack on the northern suburbs of Haifa on Thursday. Another man in his 70s was wounded in a barrage of some 25 projectiles.

The victims were identified as members of the same family, from the Arab city of Shfar'am who were at their olive grove.

This is the deadliest day of civilian casualties in the north since the war began.

While Hezbollah fired rockets at Israeli cities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with American envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk in Jerusalem to discuss progress in the negotiations for a cease-fire on the Lebanese front.

