Two dead in rocket strike north of Haifa

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s were the latest fatalities in Hezbollah fire since the morning hours at least one more man in his 70s was wounded; the terror group launched a barrage of 25 projectiles hours after missiles killed five in Metula.

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Haifa
civilian casualties
Rocket attack
Hezbollah
Lebanon
A woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s were killed in a rocket attack on the northern suburbs of Haifa on Thursday. Another man in his 70s was wounded in a barrage of some 25 projectiles.
The victims were identified as members of the same family, from the Arab city of Shfar'am who were at their olive grove.
The attack came hours after five people were killed when missiles struck the northern border town of Metula.
4 View gallery
פינוי פצועים ליד קריית אתאפינוי פצועים ליד קריית אתא
Hezbollah rockets kill 2 wound others north of Haifa
(צילום: Ahmad Gharbali / AFP)

4 View gallery
פינוי פצועים ליד קריית אתאפינוי פצועים ליד קריית אתא
Hezbollah rockets kill 2 wound others north of Haifa
(צילום: Ahmad Gharbali / AFP)
4 View gallery
פינוי פצועים ליד קריית אתאפינוי פצועים ליד קריית אתא
Hezbollah rockets kill 2 wound others north of Haifa
(צילום: Ahmad Gharbali / AFP)
Hezbollah fires rockets at the Galilee on Thursday

This is the deadliest day of civilian casualties in the north since the war began.
4 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה בשטח החקלאיזירת הפגיעה בשטח החקלאי
Emergency teams at a site where five people were killed in a rocket attack
(Photo: Hatzalah )
While Hezbollah fired rockets at Israeli cities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with American envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk in Jerusalem to discuss progress in the negotiations for a cease-fire on the Lebanese front.
"The prime minister told his guests that the main point is not the writer agreement but Israel's ability to enforce it and respond to any threat from Lebanon on its security, in a way that will bring the residents of the Galilee safely back home," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""