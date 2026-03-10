Iran missile barrage triggers sirens across Israel as IDF warns Hezbollah expanding attacks

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel Tuesday evening after a missile barrage from Iran , following earlier alerts in the north over a suspected drone infiltration. No injuries were immediately reported.

Earlier, new footage emerged from the Elah Valley showing damage to a satellite communications station that Hezbollah said it struck after launching rockets toward central Israel for the first time since joining the war.

Interception of an Iranian missile in central Israel ( Video: Raanan Ben Tzur )

Footage from the satellite communications station hit by Hezbollah rocket

IDF: Hezbollah attempting to expand range of fire

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Hezbollah has stepped up launches toward northern communities and is trying to extend the range of its rockets to additional areas.

4 View gallery IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin ( Photo: IDF )

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck more than 80 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including command centers, high-rise buildings used by the organization and missile launch sites aimed at israel.

The IDF also confirmed that Hassan Salameh , commander of Hezbollah’s Nasser unit — one of three units responsible for Hezbollah operations in southern Lebanon — was killed in a precise airstrike in the Jwaya area. The strike was carried out Sunday by the Air Force based on intelligence guidance, according to the IDF.

Salameh, appointed after the previous commander Abu Talib was killed in June 2024, previously served as commander of the Khaim region and deputy operational commander of the Nasser unit. The IDF said he was involved for years in advancing attacks targeting civilians.

IDF identifies and destroys a Hezbollah launcher during a launch attempt ( Video: IDF )

The military said it has also struck more than 30 Hezbollah economic assets in recent days, including what it described as the organization’s central finance headquarters in Beirut.

At the same time, the IDF said it continues strikes inside Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion. According to Defrin, four major headquarters were struck in Tehran and the northwestern city of Tabriz.

The IDF said the Air Force has systematically targeted Iranian regime infrastructure, including Basij militia and internal security facilities. In Ilam province in western Iran, the military said most key assets of the regime’s Internal Security Forces and Basij units were dismantled, including intelligence headquarters and command centers linked to units responsible for suppressing protests.

Israeli Air Force eliminates several operatives in Iran’s ballistic missile and drone units ( Video: IDF )

Overall, the IDF said it has struck more than 400 military and regime targets inside Iran since the start of the operation.

Defrin also said there has been no change to Home Front Command instructions despite ongoing missile fire from Iran and Lebanon, urging residents to follow official guidance.

IDF chief warns against complacency

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that Israel still faces significant challenges in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking during a visit to an Israeli Air Force base, Zamir said the military must remain vigilant despite operational successes.

4 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

“There are major challenges ahead, and we must not fall into complacency,” Zamir said.

His remarks came as the Israeli military said it had destroyed most of the key assets belonging to Iran’s internal security forces and the Basij militia in Ilam province in western Iran.

According to the IDF, the strikes destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s internal security forces, a central intelligence headquarters of the regime, a Revolutionary Guard command responsible for protest-suppression units, several Basij command centers and other infrastructure used to maintain the regime’s control in the province.

The military said the area had served as a base for multiple terror activities and had been used to violently suppress protests earlier this year.

President Herzog warns Hezbollah

President Isaac Herzog visited an air defense unit in northern Israel and warned Hezbollah against continuing attacks.

“If Hezbollah even thinks about continuing to harass or threaten Israel, it simply does not understand what awaits it,” Herzog said.

4 View gallery President visits air defense unit in northern Israel

“It certainly does not understand that Israel is determined to dismantle it once and for all.”

Speaking to the soldiers stationed at the air defense site, Herzog thanked them for their service during what he described as a historic campaign.

“I came here to say on behalf of millions of Israeli citizens: thank you,” he said. “I salute you. Thank you for your determination, precision and effort.”