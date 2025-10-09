Trump to make historic visit to Israel, will address the Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke overnight Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, who, according to a source familiar with the details, will arrive in Israel on Sunday following the signing of the deal, as Ynet first reported Wednesday afternoon. During the conversation, Netanyahu invited Trump to address the Israeli Knesset, a speech expected to take place during the president’s visit.

“The two held a very emotional and warm conversation, congratulating each other on the historic achievement of signing the agreement for the release of all the hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The prime minister thanked President Trump for all his efforts and global leadership, and President Trump praised the prime minister for his determined leadership and the actions he led. The two agreed to continue their close cooperation.”

The conversation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump took place shortly after Trump announced overnight that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of his plan for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed the first phase of our peace plan. This means that all the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw its forces to the agreed line — as a first step toward a strong, stable and lasting peace.” He added: “All sides will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, for Israel, for all surrounding countries, and for the United States of America. We thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event possible. Blessed are the peacemakers!”

Netanyahu responded: “Through steadfast determination, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our dear friend and ally, President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point. I thank President Trump for his leadership, partnership, and unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and the freedom of our hostages. God bless Israel, God bless America, and God bless our great alliance.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid also welcomed the deal, writing overnight: “We’re holding our breath for our children. Thank you, President Trump. The sons will return to their borders.”