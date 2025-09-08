First Sergeant Niv Peretz identified as police officer killed in shootout with arms traffickers

Born and raised in Afula, Peretz studied at the city’s yeshiva high school. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister. Tikva recalled that during his enlistment at the IDF recruitment center, he struggled to join the Border Police. He completed three years of operational service there before deciding to join the police, requesting specifically to serve as a detective at the Umm al-Fahm station.

“There was an opening in the detective unit, and he said if it wasn’t that, he wouldn’t join the police. Fortunately, he got the position. He was a treasure. He wanted to buy a house,” she said.

“Niv was very beloved by all his friends. He didn’t share much about his work, but I knew he was fighting against arms dealers for all of Israel. I knew he served in the most dangerous places,” she added.

