First Sergeant Niv Peretz identified as police officer killed in shootout with arms traffickers

Israeli authorities have identified the police officer killed Sunday in a gunfight with arms traffickers in the Zalafa area of Wadi Ara as First Sergeant Niv Peretz, 29, a resident of Afula.
Peretz was shot dead after attempting to confront the arms dealers during an operational mission to locate illegal weapons. Police said they continue to search for the cell responsible for the attack. His mother, Tikva Peretz, told ynet that her son “didn’t share much” about his work.
Born and raised in Afula, Peretz studied at the city’s yeshiva high school. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister. Tikva recalled that during his enlistment at the IDF recruitment center, he struggled to join the Border Police. He completed three years of operational service there before deciding to join the police, requesting specifically to serve as a detective at the Umm al-Fahm station.
“There was an opening in the detective unit, and he said if it wasn’t that, he wouldn’t join the police. Fortunately, he got the position. He was a treasure. He wanted to buy a house,” she said.
“Niv was very beloved by all his friends. He didn’t share much about his work, but I knew he was fighting against arms dealers for all of Israel. I knew he served in the most dangerous places,” she added.
Tikva said Peretz had planned to pursue academic studies in the future. Although the police encouraged him to attend the officers’ course, he preferred operational and combat service.
She said she received the news of her son’s death from her eldest child. “A friend called my eldest son saying he was injured, and my daughter-in-law told me he was hurt. We tried to find out where he was being taken. They told me to hurry. I went alone and found hundreds of people waiting there, friends trying to save him. But it didn’t work. It’s a huge loss. We were both supposed to fly soon — he tomorrow, me the day after. He wanted to go to Rhodes with friends, and I was going for work. We talked about which suitcase I would leave him. Plans on one side, fate on the other,” she said.
Afula Mayor Avi Elkabetz described Peretz as “a sweet young man who carried out important police work and contributed to the safety of Israeli residents, yet he fell at the hands of vile murderers. On behalf of all Afula residents, I send a warm embrace to his family and friends.”
Late Sunday, Israel Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Aryeh Doron said that shortly after 10 p.m., a detective team from the Umm al-Fahm station was operating in Wadi Ara based on intelligence as part of police operations against arms trafficking cells. “The team identified the weapons and attempted to confront the arms dealers to seize them. During the confrontation, a gunfight broke out in which one detective was shot,” he said.
Family friend and lawyer David Duyab described Peretz as “a highly serious and dedicated young man. He confronted the arms dealers and carried out his duties faithfully. A principled, patriotic, family-oriented young man. He prevented a crime that could have harmed many in Israel. He did great work and saved countless lives. He deserves all praise.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said, “With great sorrow and pain, I received the news of Niv Peretz’s murder. He fell while performing his duty after being shot by lawless criminals. To the criminals: the blood of a police officer will not go unpunished. We will pursue you relentlessly, hold you accountable, and the law will reach you wherever you try to hide.”