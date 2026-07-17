The laws that passed, the bills that stalled: What the 25th Knesset did for Israelis

The 25th Knesset goes into recess today (Friday) after officially completing its term. Most headlines naturally focused on legislation approved by the coalition, particularly controversial bills. But what laws did the Knesset pass over the past four years that have had a direct impact on ordinary Israelis?
Many social welfare bills that would have directly affected citizens' daily lives failed to pass because other legislation was prioritized or because disputes repeatedly paralyzed the Knesset plenum, chiefly due to the ultra-Orthodox parties' boycott. In recent days, the coalition launched a legislative sprint to pass bills it considered important before the Knesset dissolved, but those efforts focused on ultra-Orthodox legislation and measures tied to the judicial overhaul.
The most prominent bill that failed to become law was legislation to commemorate the October 7 massacre. The bill would have established the framework for national commemoration, including the creation of an authority to oversee memorial projects related to the October 7 attacks. It was the subject of extensive disagreements among various parties and involved bereaved families.
The Prime Minister's Office opposed including the word "massacre" in the legislation, preferring to emphasize acts of heroism. A compromise was eventually reached on the title: "The Remembrance of the Massacre and Commemoration of Heroism on the 22nd of Tishrei (Simchat Torah) — October 7 Bill." Although it passed its second and third readings, it never received final approval.
Families of former hostages have also pointed to bills that would have provided adjustment grants for relatives of hostages and recognized their rights. Those measures had the support of both coalition and opposition lawmakers but did not complete the legislative process.
Another bill that failed to pass was the Continuity Bill introduced by opposition whip Knesset Member (MK) Meirav Ben Ari of Yesh Atid. The legislation would regulate the use of a deceased person's sperm for posthumous conception and assist bereaved families seeking to use sperm from soldiers killed in service. The bill underwent 13 committee discussions, and Ben Ari sought to advance it through its first reading so it could retain legislative continuity in the next Knesset. However, lawmakers from the Religious Zionism party oppose the measure, arguing that it raises highly complex legal and Jewish religious law issues.
One bill that had not yet come to a vote as of publication may still be considered next week during a special recess session convened with the agreement of both coalition and opposition. The Metropolitan Authorities Bill is intended to improve public transportation by transferring greater management authority to local governments.
Alongside those measures that stalled, a number of significant bills did become law. They include the expansion of the "From Uniform to Studies" program, which increased funding for combat soldiers pursuing undergraduate degrees from two-thirds of tuition to full tuition coverage; legislation requiring the state to allocate at least 150 million shekels ($45 million) annually to organizations providing services for disabled IDF veterans and victims of terror attacks, led by coalition whip MK Ofir Katz of Likud; a 500 million-shekel ($150 million) financial support package for widows and orphans, initiated by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Energy Minister Israel Katz and Ofir Katz; and tax benefits for reservists based on the number of reserve duty days served, promoted by Smotrich and MK Hanoch Milwidsky of Likud.
The Knesset also approved legislation providing academic accommodations and assistance for reservists and their spouses during university studies, promoted by MK Yitzhak Kroizer of Otzma Yehudit; a law capping legal fees charged to disabled IDF veterans, security personnel and victims of terror attacks by attorneys handling their claims, introduced by MK Michal Woldiger of Religious Zionism; the Hila Tzur Law, which extends the statute of limitations for sexual offenses committed against minors until the victim reaches age 48, passed unanimously with support from both coalition and opposition; legislation providing 80% reimbursement for ambulance transportation costs for people with mental health conditions, beginning with their second ambulance ride each year, also sponsored by Woldiger; and legislation introduced by Ofir Katz granting formal legal recognition to combat veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.