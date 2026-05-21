With weapons and camera: IDF faces growing drone threat

The most seriously wounded in Wednesday evening’s drone strike was Sgt. S., who was hit by shrapnel. In the same incident, an officer and two soldiers were moderately wounded, while another officer and two additional soldiers were lightly injured. In the morning incident, in which the 401st Brigade commander was seriously wounded, a reserve lieutenant colonel was moderately injured and another reserve soldier was lightly wounded. In recent months, Hezbollah has significantly upgraded its use of FPV drones, while the Israel Defense Forces is still searching for an effective way to counter the threat.
The IDF reported seven wounded in a drone strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening, hours after announcing that Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade, had been seriously wounded in a drone attack and was in serious condition.
The most severely wounded in Wednesday evening’s strike was Sgt. S., an operational documentation combat soldier, who was hit by shrapnel. An officer and two soldiers were moderately wounded, and another officer and two soldiers were lightly wounded.
S. enlisted in November 2023 and began basic training just a month after the outbreak of the October 7 war. Her training included infantry border combat training, advanced courses in counterterrorism and jungle warfare, alongside training in photography, communications and public affairs.
In an interview, she spoke openly about her service. “In Givati, Kfir, Golani, Nahal, Commando units, I knew from the start of training that this is what would happen. It doesn’t intimidate me,” she said. She also added critically, “There is disrespect from commanders, both because I am a woman among men in an operational environment and toward the role itself. I don’t care. I know the importance of what I do.”
Addressing those who dismissed her role, she said, “I explain I went through the same training as them. They are surprised I am also a Rifleman Level 07. They need to understand I am one of them. I know how to handle incidents and if that means being more with a weapon and less with a camera, I will do that too. To prove it. That’s the main thing.”
On Wednesday morning, Col. Biderman was seriously wounded in the head by an FPV drone in the western sector of southern Lebanon. Following his injury, a reserve colonel currently serving as the brigade chief of staff will temporarily assume command of the 401st Brigade.
A friend of Biderman, speaking near his hospital room at Rambam Health Care Campus, said he had always emphasized concern for his soldiers and fighters. He described him as deeply engaged in the evolving combat on the Lebanon border, including raids in villages, elimination of militants and confronting a changing Hezbollah.
He said Biderman had been preparing his forces for complex operations and was wounded while operating with his troops in the field, calling him a strong and brilliant officer.
In northern Israel, frustration is growing over the lack of a clear solution to drone threats. On Wednesday morning, two alerts warning of UAV infiltration near Kiryat Shmona sent thousands of students into shelters. Many others were forced to lie under desks due to the short warning time that did not allow them to reach protected spaces.