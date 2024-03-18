IDF finds weapons, cash at Al-Shifa, military says

The IDF said on Monday that in the raid on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which began in the early hours of the morning and was still underway, the forces killed at least 20 armed terrorists and arrested dozens of suspects. The military said the forces uncovered envelopes with cash prepared for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives with "congratulations for your work," written on them.
The IDF spokesperson also said the forces found large amounts of weapons and two rooms located near the office of the hospital administrator who were prepared for Hamas terrorists and contained grenades, mortars, bullets and large amounts of cash.
"We moved on the Al Shifa hospital after receiving accounts of it being used by senior member of Hamas to coordinate its fighting in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and also maintain its governance over the population there," a commander of a special operations team said.
"When we entered the compound, we encountered IUDs and heavy fire from the terrorists inside," he said. "We will not let Hamas make cynical use of civilian infrastructure and will pursue its commanders."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the fighting will continue and accelerate until Hamas is eliminated. "The place the Hamas thought was a safe hiding place, quickly became a death trap at the Al Shifa," he said. "There will not be a Hamas military rule or military capability in Gaza. However long it takes, we will eliminate this evil."