Terrorist filmed kidnapping Naama Levy eliminated

Hamas terrorist Muhammad Abu Aseed who was filmed kidnapping Israeli surveillance soldier Naama Levy on October 7, 2023, was eliminated in September, the IDF confirmed on Thursday, moments after Agam Berger was turned over to Israel. Naama was filmed being kidnapped, bleeding and barefoot.
According to reports in Gaza, Abu Aseed was killed in the al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City with three other terrorists in September. Seven people were wounded in that attack.
On Saturday, Naama Levy, along with her fellow observers Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev and Liri Elbag, were released from Hamas captivity. Today, Agam Berger, who was kidnapped with them to the Gaza Strip on October 7, was also released. In a cynical and cruel show by Hamas, Naama, Daniella, Karina and Liri were handed over to the Red Cross in the heart of Palestine Square in Gaza City, which was full of terrorists. They walked on their feet, waved goodbye - and smiled. They then arrived at the reception point in Re'im, and met with their parents.
In her first message after her release from captivity, Naama wrote on Instagram: "I am finally home. I am safe and protected, surrounded by family and friends, and feeling better every day. In the first 50 days since October 7, I was alone most of the time, then I spent time with my friends who gave me strength and hope. We strengthened each other until the day of liberation and after. We are waiting for Agam and the rest of the hostages so that we can complete the rehabilitation process. It is important for me to thank the IDF soldiers and the entire Israeli people - even in captivity I saw how you fought for me. Thank you all, I love you."