Trump to Iran: ‘We know where your leader is hiding – UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!’

President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Iran on Tuesday, warning that the United States knows the exact location of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and demanding unconditional surrender as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter! UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
In an earlier post, Trump declared U.S. control of Iranian airspace: “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”
The posts came as the U.S. military began deploying additional fighter jets to the region and extending current deployments to reinforce regional defenses, U.S. officials told Reuters. Over 30 refueling tankers have also been positioned to support extended air operations. The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has been redirected toward the Middle East.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that the moves are intended to protect U.S. personnel and allies, not as a prelude to war. Nonetheless, the scale of the deployments underscores Washington’s readiness as Israel and Iran exchange strikes.
Israeli airstrikes have killed several senior Iranian commanders, including wartime chief of staff Ali Shadmani. Iran responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, killing 24 civilians in Israel. Tehran claims 224 of its own citizens have died, mostly civilians.
At the G7 summit in Canada, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure could be “totally destroyed” if Tehran continues to reject diplomacy. He said the U.S., not Israel, has the capacity to neutralize Iran’s program, and signaled Europe’s readiness to re-engage diplomatically under the right conditions.
While the G7 statement emphasized de-escalation, Trump’s rhetoric stood in sharp contrast, hinting at possible further action. He said he may dispatch senior officials—such as Vice President JD Vance or envoy Steve Witkoff—to negotiate, but insisted any talks would be on U.S. terms.
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported visible damage to Iran’s Natanz enrichment site, though Fordow remains intact. Israel claims it launched the air campaign after determining Iran was nearing nuclear weapons capability—a charge Tehran denies.
First published: 19:21, 06.17.25