850 גג

IDF names soldier killed in battle in northern Gaza; war death toll reaches 593

Army says Staff Sergeant Matan Vinogradov, 20, a soldier from the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, from Jerusalem, killed during raid on Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital; IDF counts 250 dead since launch of Gaza ground operations

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza Strip
Gaza
Fallen soldier
Soldier
The IDF reported on Monday that Staff Sergeant Matan Vinogradov, 20, a soldier from the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, from Jerusalem, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
1 View gallery
סמ"ר מתן וינוגרדוב ז"לסמ"ר מתן וינוגרדוב ז"ל
Staff Sergeant Matan Vinogradov
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
According to the army, Staff Sergeant Vinogradov was killed during an overnight raid on the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City where forces of the 162nd Division's 401st Brigade and special forces are operating against Hamas terrorists.
The operation followed intelligence indicating that senior Hamas commanders and operatives had been using the hospital and its facilities for terrorist activities in recent weeks.
A soldier was reportedly lightly wounded in the exchange of fire, and several terrorists were killed in the fighting, part of which took place within the medical facility itself. The army believes the terrorists have been using different rooms inside the hospital but not tunnels, as the IDF had destroyed them earlier in the war.
The death toll among Israeli security forces since the beginning of the war has reached 593 soldiers, with 250 servicemembers killed since the launch of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""