Explosion in Sana'a days after alleged strike attributed to Israel

The Saudi Alhadath television channel reported overnight that explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a. Last week explosions that were reported in Sana'a were attributed to an Israeli strike.
According to reports in Arab media outlets, that missiles targeted a closed military area in the city, controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis, specifically a storage facility for missiles and drones. The IDF refused to comment on the reports.
A spokesperson for the Houthi group denied the explosions occurred in an arms depot and said they were in a gas station and caused by remnants of old bombs left from the previous war.
The Houthis launched missiles toward Israel during the war and targeted U.S. naval vessels in the Arabian Sea. They also targeted cargo ships and an oil tanker owned or operated with ties to Israel.
U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Monday that Washington has "every reason to believe that these attacks (on vessels in the Red Sea), while they were launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran."
The Houthi group renewed their attacks on Israel after the end of the pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip after announcing they were prepared to resume their military operations against Israel.