Explosion in Sana'a days after alleged strike attributed to Israel

U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, says U.S. has 'every reason to believe,' Iran involved in attacks in Red Sea launched by the Houthis

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yemen
Iran
Houthi
The Saudi Alhadath television channel reported overnight that explosions were heard in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a. Last week explosions that were reported in Sana'a were attributed to an Israeli strike.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
According to reports in Arab media outlets, that missiles targeted a closed military area in the city, controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis, specifically a storage facility for missiles and drones. The IDF refused to comment on the reports.
2 View gallery
צנעא תימן צנעא תימן
Houthi drone
(Photo: :Yahya Arhab / EPA)
A spokesperson for the Houthi group denied the explosions occurred in an arms depot and said they were in a gas station and caused by remnants of old bombs left from the previous war.
The Houthis launched missiles toward Israel during the war and targeted U.S. naval vessels in the Arabian Sea. They also targeted cargo ships and an oil tanker owned or operated with ties to Israel.
2 View gallery
פיצוץ בצנעא, בירת תימןפיצוץ בצנעא, בירת תימן
An explosion in Sana'a last week
U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Monday that Washington has "every reason to believe that these attacks (on vessels in the Red Sea), while they were launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran."
The Houthi group renewed their attacks on Israel after the end of the pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip after announcing they were prepared to resume their military operations against Israel.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""